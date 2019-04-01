From Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse to Maggiano’s, these are America’s favorite restaurant chains

caption Maggiano’s is known for its plentiful pasta. source Facebook.com/Maggianos

Casual-dining restaurants have weathered a slump in recent years.

But, according to a report released by Market Force Information, they may be making a turnaround.

Market Force surveyed more than 6,700 consumers across the United States about the experiences they’ve recently had at casual-dining restaurants.

Here’s how chains like Olive Garden, Cheesecake Factory, and Texas Roadhouse ranked by customer satisfaction.

The casual-dining industry has had its fair share of struggles in recent years.

But according to a report released by Market Force Information in January, that could be changing. The report, which included an online survey of more than 6,700 American consumers between the ages of 18 and 65, found that customer-satisfaction scores are up at casual-dining restaurants across the industry.

Read more: We compared meals at Applebee’s and TGI Fridays as the chains battle for dominance, and the winner is clear

Market Force asked each respondent to rate how satisfied they were with their most recent experience at a casual-dining restaurant, plus how likely they were to recommend that chain to others. Taking both of those scores into account, Market Force created a Composite Loyalty Index (CLI) and ranked chains by how highly they performed.

See the casual-dining chains that did the best:

14 (tie). Olive Garden

source Olive Garden/Facebook

CLI: 50%

Olive Garden was third of the Italian restaurant chains included in Market Force’s survey.

14 (tie). Outback Steakhouse

source Facebook/Outback Steakhouse

CLI: 50%

Of the steakhouses included in the survey, Outback was perceived as having the healthiest options by consumers.

14 (tie). Cheesecake Factory

CLI: 50%

The chain known for its enormous portions scored well for its menu variety.

13. Bob Evans Restaurants

source Bob Evans / Yelp

CLI: 51%

Bob Evans scored points with customers for its inviting atmosphere and specials and promotions.

12. Mellow Mushroom

source Eric S. / Yelp

CLI: 52%

Mellow Mushroom, a restaurant chain that’s known for its pizzas and funky interiors, scored well for the full experience it offers customers.

11. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

CLI: 54%

Carrabba’s ranked second among the Italian restaurant chains included in Market Force’s survey.

9 (tie). Pappadeaux

source Sean R. / Yelp

CLI: 55%

Though seafood restaurants had the fewest visits of any category in the Market Force study, Pappadeaux scored well on overall customer satisfaction.

9 (tie). BJ’s Brewhouse

CLI: 55%

BJ’s Brewhouse’s score increased by 11% over last year.

6 (tie). Bonefish Grill

source Facebook/Bonefish Grill

CLI: 56%

Bonefish was first among seafood restaurant chains, scoring especially well for its atmosphere and cleanliness, according to Market Force.

6 (tie). Blaze Pizza

CLI: 56%

Blaze Pizza, which specializes in made-to-order pizzas, dominated other similar chains in terms of its fast service and food quality.

6 (tie). Longhorn Steakhouse

CLI: 56%

Longhorn Steakhouse came in second place among the steakhouse chains included in Market Force’s report.

5. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

CLI: 57%

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen scored highly with customers for its fast service and high-quality food.

3 (tie). Cracker Barrel

source Hollis Johnson

CLI: 58%

Customers rated Cracker Barrel highly for its friendly service and inviting atmosphere.

3 (tie). First Watch

CLI: 58%

First Watch, which now has over 300 restaurants in the US, ranked first among breakfast-centric restaurants, according to Market Force.

2. Texas Roadhouse

source Facebook/Texas Roadhouse

CLI: 63%

Texas Roadhouse was first among the steakhouse chains, performing especially well in terms of value and service.

1. Maggiano’s

CLI: 64%

Maggiano’s won the Italian category and ranked in first place overall, with customers citing the quality of its food and the value of its offering.