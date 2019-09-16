Days after Felicity Huffman received two weeks in jail, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade took down a photo of herself giving the camera the middle finger

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli deleted an Instagram photo of herself giving the middle finger the camera days after Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty in the scandal. They’re accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to USC.

As dozens of stories circulated about how the Giannulli family was reacting to the scandal, Olivia Jade posted a photo on Instagram showing herself giving the camera two middle fingers.

The caption to the photo, which was posted five weeks ago, read: “@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says.”

But after Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail in connection to the scandal, Olivia Jade took the photo down.

An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that lawyers had “begged” her not to post the picture in the first place.

“Her lawyers begged her not to post anything because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury,” the source said.

Loughlin, meanwhile, is “aware” of Huffman’s sentencing, a source told People.

“Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her,” the source told People. “Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with.”

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail after admitting to paying $15,000 to have her eldest daughter’s SAT score falsified as part of the scheme.

Lawyers previously told Insider that Huffman’s sentencing could be an indication of what other parents will face and might even make some who pleaded not guilty, like Loughlin, change their pleas.

Felicity Huffman is set to report to prison on October 25.