Inside the fabulous life of Lori Loughlin’s Instagram-famous daughter Olivia Jade, whose parents were charged in an explosive college-admissions scandal

- Olivia Jade Giannulli established herself as a glamorous YouTube star and social media influencer with millions of followers.
- Giannulli’s parents – “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli – were charged with agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in an explosive college admissions scandal this week.
- Here’s a look inside the 19-year-old college student’s life of luxury prior to the arrests.
Olivia Jade Giannulli’s life was turned upside down this week when her parents were charged in an explosive college admissions bribery scandal.
On Tuesday, the federal agents charged “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli with agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, designated as recruits to the USC crew team to facilitate their admission to USC; neither girl participates in crew.
Prior to the arrests, Olivia Jade Giannulli has enjoyed what appeared to be an enviable life, with videos showcasing her fashionable outfits, luxe vacations, and expensive gifts. With millions of social media followers, she established paid partnerships with brands like Amazon and Sephora while also attending USC. On Thursday, Sephora announced it had canceled its collaboration with Giannulli. She did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Here is a look inside her glamorous life, apparently spent balancing college with a thriving career as a YouTube star and social media influencer:
Olivia Jade’s parents — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — eloped in 1997.
Their first daughter, Bella, was born in 1998. Olivia Jade followed one year later.
In 2014, Olivia Jude Giannulli began making a name for herself on YouTube, launching a beauty-centric channel.
She was just 14 when she posted her first YouTube video.
In the years since, Giannulli gained almost two million followers on the social network.
The influencer also has more than one million followers on Instagram.
Giannulli’s videos sometimes feature her mother and other family members.
In a popular video from December, Giannulli filmed herself teaching her mother and John Stamos —who played Uncle Jesse on “Full House” — slang terms.
They also provide a window into her life of luxury, with expensive gifts and vacations.
Her main interests seem to be beauty and YouTube, with the influencer tweeting in February that YouTube was her No. 1 passion.
Giannulli has long been upfront that she has less interest in school, commenting in her second video that school “is not fun.”
Despite that, she began studying at the University of Southern California in 2018.
In August 2018, Giannulli faced backlash after saying she didn’t really care about school but that she wanted “the experience of like game days, partying” at USC.
After starting classes at USC, she continued to post YouTube videos and act as a paid partner for brands such as Amazon Prime Student, Sephora, and Smile Direct Club.
In December, she released a powder palette in collaboration with Sephora.
This week, federal agents charged Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli with agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having Olivia Jade and her sister recruited on the USC crew team to facilitate their admission to USC.
Mossimo Giannulli allegedly photographed Olivia Jade on an indoor rowing machine and sent the photo to the scheme’s ringleader to make it appear as if she was a recruit for the crew team, according to an affidavit released by the Justice Department.
No students have been charged in the bribery scheme; prosecutors said that in most cases the students didn’t know their parents were involved in bribes. Olivia Jade Giannulli did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Giannulli’s social media profiles have been flooded with backlash, and her Sephora product page has been filled with negative reviews.
Giannulli was reportedly on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, the chairman of USC’s board of trustees, in the Bahamas for spring break when the scandal broke.
Sephora announced it had canceled its partnership with Olivia Jade on Thursday.
