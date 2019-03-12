Amazon and Sephora hired Lori Loughlin’s Instagram-famous daughter as an influencer before the FBI charged her parents in an explosive college-admissions bribery scandal

caption Olivia Jade Giannulli posted sponsored content to promote Amazon and Sephora. source Olivia Jade Giannulli

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the Instagram-famous daughter of the “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, has been paid as an influencer by high-profile companies such as Amazon and Sephora in recent months.

In a September Instagram post labeled as a paid partnership with Amazon Prime Student, Giannulli highlighted the e-commerce giant’s deals for college students.

She also has a partnership with Sephora and released a makeup palette with the beauty brand last year.

Giannulli’s father, Mossimo Giannulli, and Loughlin were accused on Tuesday of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to facilitate her and her sister’s admission to the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has forged paid partnerships with high-profile brands such as Amazon, Sephora, and Direct Smile Club in recent months.

The daughter of the “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli – known for founding the Mossimo fashion brand – was a paid influencer while attending the University of Southern California.

On Tuesday, the FBI accused Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, recruited on the USC crew team to facilitate their admission to USC; neither girl participates in crew.

Read more: Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged by FBI with participating in a scheme to get students into elite colleges

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who had built up a massive YouTube and Instagram following before going to USC, now has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million on YouTube.

Because of Giannulli’s massive social-media presence, several brands have established paid partnerships with her. In light of the charges in the college-admissions scandal, a September Instagram post that was labeled as a paid partnership with Amazon Prime Student especially stands out.

In the photo, Giannulli is sitting on a bed, apparently in her USC dorm room. The caption says: “Officially a college student! It’s been a few weeks since I moved into my dorm and I absolutely love it. I got everything I needed from Amazon with @primestudent and had it all shipped to me in just two-days. #ad #primestudent#allonamazon.”

Giannulli also told Teen Vogue in September that she “found pretty much everything” for her room on Amazon.

“It was easy to find it all in one place, and there were so many options to choose from,” she said. “I was also able to use my Prime Student membership and received all the items in two days with free shipping.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Giannulli has not posted any paid content promoting Amazon Prime Student on Instagram since September.

Giannulli appears to have a more active partnership with the beauty brand Sephora, posting several pictures labeled as paid partnerships, most recently in mid-January. She also collaborated with Sephora on a powder palette released in December.

Sephora did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and information about whether its partnership with Giannulli would continue.

Other paid partnerships on Giannulli’s Instagram account in recent months include SmileDirectClub, Clinique, and Lulus. The three brands did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Giannulli’s Instagram comments were flooded on Tuesday with discussions about the charges against her parents.

caption Giannulli has forged paid partnerships with high-profile brands such as Amazon, Sephora, and Direct Smile Club. source Olivia Jade Giannulli / Instagram

“Maybe you should come up with a new palette called ‘jailhouse dew,'” one comment on her latest Sephora-sponsored Instagram post said.

“Can I have dibs on your lamp when you get the boot from USC?” a comment on the post paid for by Amazon Prime Student said.

“This has not aged well,” another comment on the post said.

Representatives for Loughlin said on Tuesday that they did not have further information. Olivia Jade Giannulli did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

USC did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment but said in a statement on Twitter that it had not been accused of wrongdoing and was “reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward.”