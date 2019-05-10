Actress Olivia Munn made a savvy Uber investment in 2011, but she’s getting roasted for a tweet about it that people are calling ‘tone deaf’

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Actress Olivia Munn tweeted that she had invested in Uber in 2011 when it had just $1.8 million in net revenue.

“To see how much it’s grown has been truly remarkable,” she wrote.

But many people criticized Munn’s tweet, particularly in the wake of the Uber drivers’ strike.

“We get it, you’re rich,” one person wrote.

Hollywood star Olivia Munn – famous for stints on “The Daily Show” and “The Newsroom,” as well as movies like “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Magic Mike” – made a savvy investment in Uber in 2011, the actress revealed in a tweet Friday.

But her tweet, which patted both Uber and herself on the back on its IPO day, rubbed many people the wrong way, as evidenced by the scorching replies to it.

“In 2011 I invested in UBER when it had only about 7,000 cars in just a few cities and 1.8 mil in net revenue,” Munn tweeted. “To see how much it’s grown has been truly remarkable. Excited to see all the places @Uber will take us in the future.”

“We get it, you’re rich,” one person replied. Multiple people called the tweet “tone deaf.”

“You really should read up on their hostile work environment, shady business practices & the fact that one of their main ‘innovations’ is taking a traditional middle class job and turning it into poverty wages,” another person replied. On Wednesday, drivers for both Uber and Lyft (which had its IPO earlier this year), engaged in protests and strikes, demanding hire wages, Business Insider’s Graham Rapier reported.

In a similar vein, one commenter pointed out that while Munn referred to Uber having 7,000 in 2011, “Uber has zero cars. They all belong to the drivers!”

Others were baffled by Munn’s inclusion of a picture of the Fearless Girl statue in front of an Uber banner:

In 2011 I invested in UBER when it had only about 7,000 cars in just a few cities and 1.8 mil in net revenue. To see how much it’s grown has been truly remarkable. Excited to see all the places @Uber will take us in the future. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Azc5QKkTSh — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) May 10, 2019

“You are abusing the message of that statue,” one person wrote. Throughout Uber’s existence, it has been the subject of at least 49 scandals, as chronicled by by Business Insider’s Kate Taylor and Benjamin Goggin. Those have included multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

While some of those who replied to Munn’s tweet appeared supportive – one tweeted, “No more DUI’s!,” for instance – the vast majority reacted negatively.

Still, there can be no doubt that Munn’s investment was a financially prudent one. In 2011, Uber was valued at $60 million. Uber debuted as a public company with an initial market cap of $75.5 billion (though it’s down a bit since then).