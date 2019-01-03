Olivia Newton-John posts a video shutting down ‘exaggerated’ reports that she’s dying

caption Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer for the third time. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John posted a video on Twitter to deny reports that claimed she was “clinging to life.”

The actress and singer said, “‘The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

She also wished everyone a healthy and happy 2019.

Olivia Newton-John reassured her fans that she is doing fine after reports that she was near-death.

In a video shared on her Twitter, the 70-year-old actress and singer wished everyone a happy new year alonside a denial that she’s dying.

“I just want to say that ‘the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,’ to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great,” she said. “I want to wish you all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible.”

She added: “Thank you all for your love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

The quote she cited is often incorrectly attributed to Mark Twain who once wrote, “The report of my death was an exaggeration,” in a note to a reporter in 1897.

As for the reports surrounding Newton-John’s health, RadarOnline published a story in December that said the actress was “clinging to life in the hopes she can see her only child, Chloe Lattanzi, marry in the new year.” The website cited a source who said her “bodily functions appear to be shutting down.”

A representative for Newton-John told People Magazine Wednesday that the reports were “ridiculous” and “crap.”

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, when she found a lump in her right breast, but was declared cancer-free after nine months of chemotherapy. The cancer returned in 2013 and spread into her shoulder. In 2017, the “Grease” star released a statement that revealed her breast cancer had spread once more, resulting in a tumor in her lower back.

Newton-John spoke with Australian CNN affiliate “Sunday Night” in September 2018 to discuss her third breast cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t go there,” she said, when asked if she was scared about living with cancer. “I’d be lying if I said I never go there. There are moments. I’m human … But my husband is always there and he’s always there to support me. I believe I will win over it.”

