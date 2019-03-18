Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres ganged up on Jason Sudeikis and gave him a surprise haircut

caption Olivia Wilde cut Jason Sudeikis’ hair. source The Ellen Show/YouTube

Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres cut Jason Sudeikis‘ hair on Monday.

The actor had been growing it out for a movie role that was supposed to film in 2018.

Wilde and DeGeneres just cut random pieces of hair.

Jason Sudeikis got an unexpected haircut while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday.

The 43-year-old actor returned to the show after serving as a guest host on Friday, and host Ellen DeGeneres asked if Sudeikis’ wife, Olivia Wilde, liked his long hair. Sudeikis was then surprised by Wilde, 35, who came out and said, “It’s the same as my hair. There’s only room for one of these in our house.”

Sudeikis was then ushered over to a barber’s chair where DeGeneres and Wilde wet his hair with spray bottles and proceeded to hack away.

As the audience responded with various surprised sounds, a nervous Sudeikis said, “That’s a lot of noise.”

The actor said he felt like he was on “Fear Factor,” the reality competition that challenges competitors to do strange things to win, and described himself as a bonsai tree.

As they finished cutting, DeGeneres said they’d be auctioning off his hair for charity.

The actor talked about growing out his hair during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October.

“The whole reason I grew it out was for a movie that was supposed to happen in April, and then it didn’t and got moved to May,” he said. “Then it got moved to October and now it’s going to happen in January 2019.”

Before getting his hair cut on Monday, Sudeikis said the movie hadn’t been filmed yet.