Olly Murs showed off a dramatic weight loss transformation achieved in just 7 weeks

caption Olly Murs said he made “some adjustments” after he thought he got “massive.” source Olly Murs/Instagram

Singer Olly Murs shared his “buff” body transformation on Instagram – which he pulled off in just under two months.

In a side-by-side post, Murs showed one image taken of him on January 2 and another of him in his now newly-defined physique and wrote: “Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a ‘butler in the buff’ is coming true.”

Murs told fans he decided to make “some adjustments” to his health after he thought he was getting “massive.”

“The Voice UK” coach concluded the Instagram caption by saying he was “off to get a McDonald’s.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Singer and “The Voice UK” coach Olly Murs shared an incredible “buff” body transformation on Instagram, which he pulled off in just under two months.

Murs showed off his dramatic weight loss via Instagram on Tuesday with an image of himself on the left taken on January 2, and on the right – his now newly-defined physique.

Happy with his results, Murs wrote in the caption: “Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a ‘butler in the buff’ is coming true.”

Murs told fans he decided to make a series of lifestyle changes in the New Year after he thought he was getting “massive.”

“I was like ‘f— me I look massive’ weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful,” Murs wrote.

Despite making “some adjustments,” to his health, the singer still likes to indulge in some fast food as he concluded the caption with “… I’m actually buzzing right now I’m off to get a McDonald’s.”

Murs has provided his Instagram followers snippets of his fitness journey over the past seven weeks with a number of images of him working out at the gym.

In a post from one month ago, he even teased fans about a potential body transformation when he wrote: “Murs 2.0 is coming.”

In a separate post, Murs also shared himself undergoing a gruelling plank workout.

In June 2019, the singer told fans on Instagram he was recovering from a “serious knee surgery,” which saw his exercise regime halted for several months.

“I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months, its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed,” Murrs wrote in a caption alongside an image of him in hospital.

Murs is also currently dating 27-year-old competitive bodybuilder and personal trainer Amelia Tank, who has helped him along his fitness journey – he’s previously uploaded images of them hiking together.

Read more:

‘The Good Place’ actress Jameela Jamil finally addressed viral rumors about her health

Adele’s beach vacation photos have gone viral, but some say complimenting her smaller body is fat-phobic

Sacha Baron Cohen showed off a crazy body transformation in a workout video posted by his wife