Olymp Trade’s 5th Anniversary Tournament – A Trading Experience Like No Other

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 November 2019 – In September the Olymp Trade team celebrated five years of service as one of the most sought after online brokers in the world. To extend the festivities beyond the halls of the OT offices, the biggest trading tournament was created.

Founded in 2014, this platform quickly rose to international acclaim as people around the world turned to the platform to better their lives. Focused on making trading accessible to all the Olymp Trade team created an exceptional educational suite and demo platform for traders to learn, practice, and hone their skills.

With over 25,000 clients trading daily and nearly 250,000 a month, the innovative broker is all set to attract more traders by introducing a simpler and better way to trade.

The Olymp Trade platform is extremely user-friendly where a client can set up an account and start trading on the go in a matter of minutes. Known for its low fees and commissions, as well as free education and training services for their clients.

The 5th Anniversary Tournament was created as a Thank you to the platform’s traders. Giving traders the opportunity to earn more money, win different prizes, and share in a $100,000 prize pot.

Beginning on November 5th and ending on December 12th this is one of the largest, longest, and reward-rich trading tournaments in the world. Traders around the world will compete against each other to climb the Leader Board in an attempt to claim a portion of the prize pot. There are also daily tasks that net traders different prizes like VIP trial periods, risk-free trades, and much more.

This event is chocked full of ways for investors to win. Created with new traders in mind all daily achievements can be completed by traders of any skill level.

Olymp Traders earn points to move up the Leader Board by making trades, with successful trades resulting in more points than those that are unsuccessful. Different daily tasks can also add more points and bonuses to a trader’s score.

Do not miss the largest global trading tournament of 2019. Join the thousands of traders spread out around the planet for your chance to claim a portion of the $100,000 pot and the other prizes along the way.



