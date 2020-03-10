The Olympic torch lighting ceremony will go on without spectators amid coronavirus fears

The Olympic torch lighting ceremony in Olympia, Greece, will have no spectators for the first time since 1984 this week.

Usually there are thousands of spectators watching the torch be carried into an ancient stadium in the town of Olympia, Greece, where the games were first held.

The Greek Olympic Committee said in a statement that only “100 invited and accredited guests” would be in attendance this year as the world faces fears over the novel coronavirus.

The Olympic torch lighting ceremony will have no spectators this year amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, organizers said this week.

Ahead of the 2020 games in Tokyo, the Olympic torch will be carried into an ancient stadium in the town of Olympia, Greece, to be lit. Usually, the ceremony has thousands of spectators lining the paths to the stadium, where the first games were held.

This is the first games since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics that there will be no spectators, the Washington Post reported.

Instead, “only 100 invited and accredited guests” will be in attendance, the Greek Olympic Committee said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“The dress rehearsal on March 11 will be closed to spectators and media,” the statement said.

The torch will be lit in Olympia on March 12, and a seven-day relay will follow as the torch is carried through Greece. On March 26, the torch will arrive in Fukushima, Japan, where it will spend four months being carried through all 47 prefectures before arriving in Tokyo in July.

Greece announced on Sunday that spectators were banned from sporting events for two weeks as its COVID-19 case count rose to 73. The prefecture Ilia, which is where Olympia is located, is the country’s hardest hit prefecture, Reuters reported.

The Mayor of Olympia had asked for the Olympic torch lighting ceremony to be postponed until May, but his request was denied.

“The danger of staging the torch lighting with only a handful of spectators, limited number of officials and delegations, and under a cloud of fear and concern will damage the greatness and prestige of this event,” Olympia mayor Giorgos Georgiopoulos had said in his letter, according to Reuters.

The Olympics are set to start on July 24 and run through August 9.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it plans to go forward with the games as scheduled, though Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said earlier this month that the games may be postponed until the end of the year.

COVID-19 has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide.