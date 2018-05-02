This is what it’s like to fly on Oman Air, the airline which was just crowned best for business class and economy in the Middle East

- source
Oman Air
Oman Air may not be as well known as some of its Middle Eastern competitors, but it was just crowned the region’s leading airline for both business class and economy by the World Travel Awards.
As the Arab country is a destination increasingly on the radar of travellers looking for a unique adventure, we decided to find out what it’s like to fly on the airline.
From Arabic coffee served from opulent-looking pots to new private first class suites, the offering looks fairly luxurious – and with an expansion programme in place, the airline is set to operate up to 70 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022.
Scroll on for a sneak peek inside some of the cabins of Oman Air’s growing fleet.
Oman Air
It comes at a time when the Arab country is becoming an increasingly popular destination for travellers looking for a unique adventure.
Shutterstock/lkpro
Oman Air is the national airline for the Sultanate of Oman.
Source: Instagram
The airline began operating at the new passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport in March, and it looks pretty fancy, complete with giant indoor palm trees.
Oman Air
The airport has a shiny new premium lounge for business and first class passengers. Click the arrows below to see the traditional Omani design of the area.
Guests can enjoy a selection of food and drinks in the lounge. There’s also a luggage room, entertainment area, smoking room, prayer rooms, business centre, play area, nap area, shower facilities, and a wellness area.
First class guests can also take advantage of the personal chef, a limousine service (from lounge to aircraft), and relaxation rooms.
On board, premium (first and business class) guests will be greeted with a ‘warm Omani welcome,’ and a cup of Arabic coffee poured from an opulent looking pot…
Source: Oman Air
…And a sweet treat of dates.
Source: Oman Air
First and business class passengers can also enjoy a selection of fine wines and champagnes while in the air, all of which are served in Oman Air’s signature patterned glassware.
The airline also offers guests a variety of teas and coffee, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.
The crew wear blue uniforms, with the female flight attendants wearing matching blue hats.
Source: Instagram
Like all good airlines, Oman Air’s pilots appear to be partial to a selfie.
Source: Instagram
The airline has just revealed a new first class private suite on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which features a fully flat bed and an electrically controlled privacy divider.
Oman Air
According to the airline’s website, it will receive the first of three 787-9 Dreamliners on order in June, two of which will have the new first class product with eight fully private mini suites.
Inside, it’s pretty spacious. The suite features a 22-inch flat screen, cocktail table, USB, and power outlets, among other functions.
Oman Air
The airline’s award-winning business class looks pretty roomy, too.
Oman Air
Business passengers travelling on Oman Air’s 787-9 Dreamliner benefit from quite a lot of privacy, too, via the Apex business suites.
Source: Instagram
A business traveller and Instagram user wrote in a post: ‘Oman Air’s business class is closer to first class than it is business.’
Source: Instagram
The airline offers both modern and traditional fine dining and Arabic signature dishes in its premium class cabins. First class passengers also have the option to request specially designed meals online in advance.
Oman Air
According to travellers, the food is good even in economy.
Source: Instagram
Here’s a look at the interior of the economy cabin on the Boeing 737 MAX.
Oman Air
In addition to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Oman Air serves a number of European cities, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, and Zurich.
Premium passengers who fly Oman are invited to use the Cathay Pacific lounge at Paris CDG airport, pictured above.
The airline is currently implementing a fleet and network expansion programme, which will see it operate up to 70 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022.
Shutterstock/PlusONE