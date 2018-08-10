Omarosa book claims there are tapes of Trump using N-word on ‘Apprentice’ set

caption Omarosa Manigault in the White House briefing room. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault is said to have suggested President Donald Trump has used racial slurs against African-Americans and Filipinos.

In her memoir, “Unhinged,” she reportedly cites anonymous sources in claiming that Trump is on tape using the N-word while on the set of “The Apprentice.”

According to The Guardian, she also says she overheard Trump insulting the husband of Kellyanne Conway with anti-Filipino slurs.

Manigault used to be one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, but their relationship has gone south since she left the White House.

Omarosa Manigualt, the former “Apprentice” contestant who served as a White House adviser last year, is said to have leveled explosive accusations against President Donald Trump in her new book, claiming he used racial slurs toward African-Americans and Filipinos.

In her tell-all memoir, “Unhinged,” which is set to be published next week, Manigault cites three anonymous sources in claiming that Trump frequently used the N-word on tape to describe African-Americans during his years hosting “The Apprentice,” according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book.

“They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb,” she wrote in the book, according to The Guardian. “He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of ‘The Apprentice.'”

Rumors of incriminating recordings involving Trump have circulated since before the 2016 election, particularly after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump was recorded boasting about groping women.

The Guardian also said Manigault claimed in the memoir that she personally witnessed Trump insulting George Conway, the husband of the White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, with racial slurs that degraded his Filipino heritage.

“Would you look at this George Conway article?” she claims to have heard Trump say. “F—ing FLIP! Disloyal! F—ing Goo-goo.” George Conway, a lawyer, is a vocal critic of the Trump administration on Twitter and in articles he has written for Lawfare.

In response to the allegations, Conway wrote on Twitter that Manigault’s claim was “not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House-December 12, 2017.”

“It’s absurd all around,” he said.

Manigault competed on the first season of “The Apprentice,” later competed on the “Celebrity Apprentice” spin-off, and served as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison before leaving the position in December.

Her tumultuous time in the White House and very public break with Trump have caused many critics to question her credibility and the veracity of her claims.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast reported that Manigault had secretly recorded Trump on multiple occasions and used the recordings as leverage to help her secure her book deal.

“Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” is set to be published by Gallery Books on August 14.