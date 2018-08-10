Omarosa already contradicted the most explosive allegation from her new book

caption Omarosa Manigault on Friday seemingly contradicted the most explosive allegation from her new memoir, “Unhinged,” before it’s even been released. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Omarosa Manigault’s memoir, “Unhinged,” hasn’t even been released yet and she appears to have already contradicted one its most explosive allegations regarding President Donald Trump.

Manigault told NPR on Friday she heard a tape recording in which Trump allegedly used the N-word during his days hosting “The Apprentice,” which is apparently not what she wrote in the book.

Manigault had a short, rocky tenure at the White House, prompting questions about the validity of the claims she makes about Trump in her memoir.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday said Manigault’s book is “riddled with lies.”

Omarosa Manigault’s memoir, “Unhinged,” hasn’t even been released yet and she appears to have already contradicted one its most explosive allegations regarding President Donald Trump.

In the book, the former White House adviser claims an unnamed source heard a tape recording of Trump using the N-word during his days hosting “The Apprentice,” the popular reality TV show on which Manigault was once a contestant.

Manigault claimed she had a phone conversation with the source in which she “was told exactly what Donald Trump said – yes, the N-word and others in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant – and when he’d said them.”

Trump was miked during production, Manigault wrote, and claimed “there is definitely an audio track.”

But during an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin on Friday, Manigault claimed she actually heard the tape, which is not what she wrote in the book.

Manigault said Martin must not have read the book when pressed during the interview and said, “I heard the tape.”

Frank Lutz, a Republican political consultant and pollster, on Friday took to Twitter and denied a claim from someone in Manigault’s that he once heard Trump say the N-word.

“I’m in [Omarosa’s] book on page 149,” Lutz tweeted. “She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday said Manigault’s book is “riddled with lies” and is the product of a “disgruntled” former employee.

Manigault had a short, rocky tenure at the White House, prompting questions about the validity of the claims she makes about Trump in her memoir.

The book is set to be released next week.