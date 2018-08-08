Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault reportedly secretly recorded Trump and played the audio for people

caption Donald Trump with Omarosa Manigault, then the Trump campaign’s director of African-American outreach, in September 2016 source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman secretly recorded President Donald Trump when she worked with him, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Sources told The Daily Beast that the former “Apprentice” contestant showed the recordings to people as leverage while shopping her upcoming book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

One person described the recordings as everyday chatter, but said Trump appears to be on them.

It has long been rumored that Manigault secretly recorded Trump on her smartphone.

The reality star left the White House in December after serving as communications director for the Office of Public Liaison.

An excerpt from her upcoming book published on DailyMail.com last week showed Manigault claiming Trump had shown a “mental decline that could not be denied.”

Honest Omarosa: she won't backstab-she'll come at you from the front. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2013

She wrote in the book, which is set to be released on August 14, that she was disturbed by Trump’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, in which the president made disparaging comments against former FBI director James Comey.

While watching the interview, Manigault said she “realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain” and thought “Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!”

“Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish,” she added. “He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next.”

Manigault left the White House in December and disputes accounts that she was forced to leave, instead saying she resigned from her post.

Prior to leaving the White House, Manigault had long been close with Trump. In 2013, he tweeted that she “won’t backstab-she’ll come at you from the front.”