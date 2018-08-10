Omarosa claims that she walked in on Trump eating a piece of paper in the Oval Office and that it surprised her since he’s a ‘germaphobe’

In her new memoir, “Unhinged,” the former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman claims she once saw President Donald Trump eating a piece of paper in the Oval Office, The Washington Post said.

The former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman claims in her forthcoming memoir that she once saw President Donald Trump eating a piece of paper in the Oval Office, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing excerpts it obtained.

In the book, “Unhinged,” Manigault-Newman said she saw Trump chewing up a piece of paper given to him by his former lawyer Michael Cohen, The Post said.

“I saw him put a note in his mouth,” Manigault-Newman wrote, according to the newspaper. “Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive.”

White House aides “laughed at the assertion and said it was not true,” The Post reported.

Manigault-Newman’s book is set to be released next week, but it has already generated a fair amount of controversy.

In the memoir, she claims Trump used racial slurs like the N-word on tape while hosting “The Apprentice,” a show on which she was a contestant before following Trump into the world of politics.

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Friday said Manigault-Newman’s book was “riddled with lies” and bashed the media for giving her “a platform.”

Sanders described Manigault-Newman as a “disgruntled former White House employee” who was making a “sad” attempt to profit off “false attacks” against the president.

