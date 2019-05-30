These $150 city-running sneakers are responsive, breathable, and deliver on the cushioning I need to run on New York City streets

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source On Facebook

Swiss-based company On recently released a new $150 sneaker, the Cloudswift (men’s sizes here), designed to provide urban runners with a light and swift shoe.

In person, the sneaker delivers. It’s light, fast, and had adequate cushioning against tough NYC pavement.

However, Cloudswift won’t be ideal for narrow feet or those looking for good ankle support.

If you’ve ever spent an afternoon striking against sidewalks and city streets on a run, you’re probably familiar with the aches and pains that can accompany it. Urban runners have often found themselves stuck between asphalt and a hard place: buy bulky, super cushioned shoes, or deal with discomfort.

But Swiss-based company On recently launched a sneaker that’s meant to solve the urban runner’s grievances. Cloudswift ($149.99) is designed as a lightweight, swift-moving sneaker that can absorb impact from your feet hitting the tough pavement and return energy, without the compromise of added bulk or weight.

In person, the shoes deliver. They’re a great companion on both long and short runs in an urban environment. Whether worn for five miles or 10, they provided a responsive, firm ride that didn’t tire out. Despite the fact that I felt a sinking feeling upon opening them (they look far too lightweight to inspire confidence against New York streets), they proved me wrong. They have a fast toe-off and feel lithe underfoot. A springy, well-designed sole rerouted the impact of striking tough ground and helped propel me forward. The women’s shoes are listed as eight ounces, but they feel lighter on. The look is slim and attractive, the mesh sock is breathable, and stability is solid.

source On

How do the Cloudswift shoes feel light, but provide ample cushioning? The difference-maker is its Helion super-foam sole. To get granular, the foam shapes collapse diagonally to increase horizontal cushioning while rubber reinforcements provide traction. Because of where it connects in the forefoot, there should be more directional push-off without energy loss. In the end, you get a comfortable, resilient sole that doesn’t cede its rebound or rely on bulk.

However, it’s worth noting that if you have narrow feet, or you really need solid ankle support, these probably aren’t the best running shoes for you. The design of the Cloudswift‘s upper comes with its tradeoffs. The mesh provides breathability and flexibility, and a rubber band on the outside of the mesh serves to hold the foot firmly in place. But since the laces are on this rubber band, and effectively stop at the midfoot, you’ll need to over-tighten the laces for a firm heel fit or better-but-not-perfect ankle stability. For me, this wasn’t a deal breaker. If it is for you, check out our buying guides to the best running shoes for men and women for more options.

The bottom line

All in all, if you’re looking for shoes that feel light and swift but provide adequate cushioning for runs around the city, On’s Cloudswift sneakers are a solid option. Their Helion super-foam is responsive, firm, and provides good ongoing energy return. If you need great ankle support or have narrow feet, you may want to keep looking.