On Hand to Create Your Heart’s Desire

Embark on a journey with Hilton Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 July 2018 – A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, the biggest celebration of your lives. It captures the big and small moments of a love story, and its narrative sets the stage for the idea, theme, and the feel of the wedding. As you begin your journey together as one, enlisting some of the best wedding specialists to bring your dreams to life is instrumental.









At Hilton, wedding planners work and plan to help create thousands of wedding ceremonies for happy couples on the most important day of their lives. They ensure every detail is taken care of for a hassle-free wedding.

These planners are the main point of contact for the best of the best in the industry from photographers to designers and even florists, bringing what was once a make-believe concept to reality. They are the ones who will turn your concepts into reality from small ceremonies to lavish affairs. They are ever ready to help you with whatever you may need, whenever you need it. They are armed with the latest and time-tested tips and tricks for a flawless wedding. Most of all, they are present so you can enjoy the best day of your lives.

The experience with Hilton does not stop once the wedding is over. From taking care of pre-wedding details until the ride to the airport where you radiate that post-honeymoon glow, your wedding specialists will be there every step of the way to ensure that everything is taken care of.

If you’re dreaming of a honeymoon at Hilton Paris Opera, a beacon of timeless elegance in the City of Lights with a magnificent Haussmann-style façade; or in Hilton Bali Resort, an incredible resort perched atop a 40-meter cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean with breath-taking views and extensive recreation facilities; or for the ultimate Maldivian experience at Sunset Water Villa Conrad Maldives Rangali Island named the “Leading Luxury Hotel Villa” at the World Travel Awards 2017, our wedding planners are ever ready to make that happen via the Hilton Honors Wedding Incentive Points.

This offer is available to Hilton Honors couples who book their wedding at any of the participating properties in Malaysia, where the sum spent for your Big Day will be converted to Incentive Points that can be exchanged into the honeymoon you have always wanted at any one of our properties worldwide. T&Cs apply.

Contact any of our wedding specialists at http://hiltonweddingdestinations.com/dream-destination-malaysia.php to begin planning the wedding of your dreams.

A Chance to Experience Hilton’s Hospitality

From 23 July — 31 August 2018, Hilton Malaysia is giving you an opportunity to experience our renowned Hilton Hospitality.

Share with us about how you swept the love of your life off her feet. Tell us why you fell in love with him and the moment when you knew he was The One. Send in your proposal story to http://www.hiltonmalaysia.com/weddings/ and stand a chance to win a 2D1N stay at any Hilton property in Malaysia of your choice, a romantic dinner for two, and a meet-up with our wedding planners for a personalized venue tour.

Participating hotels: Hilton Malaysia hotels from Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang.













About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences — every hotel, every guest, every time. The company’s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.