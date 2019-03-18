The first poster for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie was released, and people are making jokes about its amateurish design

caption Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures

The first poster for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” was released by Sony Pictures on Monday.

People online weren’t impressed and called the artwork “disappointing” and “underwhelming.”

The poster features Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and many people thought that Pitt’s face didn’t match his body. They also compared him to a wax figure.

The first official poster for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie called “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was released, and people are having a field day with the amateurish design.

The movie is set in Los Angeles, California in the 1960s, and stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt plays a fictional TV actor named Rick Dalton and DiCaprio portrays his stunt double, Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie also stars as real-life actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by Charles Manson and his followers in California in August 1969.

On Monday, a poster was shared by Sony Pictures that shows Pitt and DiCaprio standing in front of a yellow car. The film title is written in a font that resembles that of the iconic Hollywood side, which is also visible in the artwork.

This July, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star together in Quentin Tarantino’s #OnceUponATimeInHollywood. pic.twitter.com/Zmo4tj40TZ — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 18, 2019

People took to Twitter to react to the poster, and they generally weren’t pleased.

Many fans thought that Pitt looked heavily edited and his face didn’t appear to match his body. Others said that Pitt looked like a wax figure.

Why does Brad Pitt's head look like it's been photoshopped onto another man's body? #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/dOaycp5gDK — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) March 18, 2019

holy photoshop, brad pitt. — madison (@mtaucoin) March 18, 2019

Why is no one talking about how bad the photoshop is on Brad Pitt in the new Hollywood poster ?!? ???? pic.twitter.com/Dl2rGqcEwz — Rachel Louise Murphy (@nonameslob_) March 18, 2019

What is going on with Brad Pitt’s face on the #OnceUponATimeInHollywood poster? It’s like it’s been photoshopped on someone else’s body ???????? pic.twitter.com/us7ZtXPOz4 — nikerlina (@nikerlina) March 18, 2019

does Brad Pitt's face look photoshopped on his head in this poster or is that just me? — brian sweeney (@Brain_Sweeney) March 18, 2019

Strangely, the more you zoom in on Brad Pitt’s super weird looking head, the less super weird it looks. Absolutely one of the worst posters ever. pic.twitter.com/5AaQMhk9DJ — Tim @ beermovie.net (@beer_movie) March 18, 2019

How nice of Madame Tussaud’s to lend out their Brad Pitt wax figure for this poster pic.twitter.com/W1E57dJWci — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 18, 2019

This is the most obviously photoshopped pic of Brad Pitt I've ever seen. — robotrobb ???? potatohead (@robotrobb) March 18, 2019

It looks like Brad Pitt’s Head is photoshopped onto the body of…Brad Pitt? Super awkward. I miss illustrated by hand movie posters — “I’M JOHN MCCAIN’S DAUGHTER!” (@JeffLassiter) March 18, 2019

The poster was also described as “underwhelming” and “lazy.”

Huh. That’s…an underwhelming poster. With bad face-replacement photoshop on Brad Pitt’s face. https://t.co/GWcT362Man — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) March 18, 2019

I love how this really doesn’t need any marketing beyond “hey Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Quentin Tarantino” and this lazy poster is so beautifully smugly aware of it https://t.co/d0Apj7ZKSI — Jim Halpert (@wyattyhalpert) March 18, 2019

What I’m getting from this surprisingly bad poster is that the film stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/pwxfwWdPxH — ????Donald Clarke???? (@DonaldClarke63) March 18, 2019

graphic design is my passion https://t.co/IV6Z0UJLTi — Jaime Rebanal (@ItsJaimeHere) March 18, 2019

An additional Twitter user called it the “worst Tarantino poster ever.”

Worst Tarantino poster ever. Great job guys! — James (@TheOnionKnight5) March 18, 2019

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits US theaters on Friday, July 26.