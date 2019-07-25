How the stars of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ compare to the real-life people they’re playing

caption Margot Robbie plays murdered actress Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images and the John Singer collection/Corbis via Getty Images

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the upcoming film from director Quentin Tarantino, portrays key figures from the late 1960s, including actress Sharon Tate and cult leader Charles Manson.

Tarantino’s film, which takes place in 1969, tells the story of an aging Western star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The Manson family murders – which notably took the lives of actress Sharon Tate and others – also feature in the film.

Numerous celebrities appear in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with many playing real-life figures related to the Manson family’s crimes.

Here’s how the cast of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” compares to the real-life people involved in the murders.

Margot Robbie plays murdered actress Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The Manson family received national attention for their brutal killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and several of her friends in August 1969.

Tate, who was staying in a rented Los Angeles home, had spent the evening of August 8 with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, and Wojciech Frykowski.

Later in the night, Manson family members Charles “Tex” Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian entered the property. Kasabian acted as lookout as Watson, Atkins, and Krenwinkel stabbed the inhabitants to death.

Emile Hirsch plays Jay Sebring, a Hollywood hairstylist and friend of Tate’s.

caption Jay Sebring, played by Emile Hirsch, was a friend and ex-boyfriend of actress Sharon Tate. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Tate’s friend and ex-boyfriend Jay Sebring was also killed by Manson family members on August 8.

Abigail Folger, the coffee heiress, is played by Samantha Robinson.

Coffee heiress Abigail Folger had spent the evening of August 8, 1969 with Tate, Sebring, and her boyfriend, screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski. Both Frykowski and Folger were reportedly living with Tate in the rented house.

Folger managed to escape the house once Krenwinkel, Atkins, and Watson started their killing spree, but was caught and stabbed to death on the front lawn.

Costa Ronin plays Folger’s boyfriend, screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski.

caption Costa Ronin, who plays murdered screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski, has appeared on several TV shows. source Dan MacMedan/Getty Images and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Frykowski, like Folger, was murdered by Manson family members on the night of August 8 after he escaped the house where the murders of Tate and Sebring took place.

He was reportedly stabbed numerous times, and shot twice.

The role of Charles “Tex” Watson, Manson’s right-hand man, is played by Austin Butler.

caption Austin Butler, who plays Charles “Tex” Watson, was recently cast as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming remake. source Michael Loccisano/WireImage and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Charles “Tex” Watson was one of the Manson followers tasked with murdering the inhabitants of the Los Angeles home where Tate was staying – although Manson thought record producer Terry Melcher (who’d turned down Manson for a record deal) was still living there.

Watson was reportedly Manson’s right-hand man, and was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in the murders.

Patricia Krenwinkel, who helped murder Tate and others, is played by Madisen Beaty.

caption Madisen Beaty, who plays Patricia Krenwinkel, previously played the killer on NBC’s show “Aquarius,” which also portrayed the Manson murders. source Presley Ann/Getty Images for Women in Film and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Krenwinkel, who also went by the name “Katie,” quit her job as a secretary to follow Manson when she met him at a party.

She later helped murder Tate, Sebring, and others in August 1969, along with fellow Manson followers Susan Atkins and Charles “Tex” Watson.

Susan Atkins, another Manson follower, is played by Mikey Madison.

caption Mikey Madison, who portrays Susan Atkins in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has had roles on “Better Things” and “The Imposters.” source Araya Diaz/Getty Images and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Atkins, a former topless dancer, was described as one of Manson’s most fervent disciples.

She eventually confessed to killing the pregnant Tate, who was reportedly stabbed 16 times and pled with the killers to spare the life of her unborn child.

A former prosecutor called Atkins the “scariest of the Manson girls.” She was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murders, and died behind bars in 2009, when she was 61.

Manson acolyte Leslie Van Houten is played by Victoria Pedretti from Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”

caption Victoria Pedretti, who plays Leslie van Houten, appeared as Nell Crain on “The Haunting of Hill House.” source Amanda Edwards/WireImage and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

While Van Houten had no involvement with the Tate murders, she did take part in the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca on August 10, 1969.

The LaBianca home was chosen by Manson, who tied them up and then left the killing to his followers.

Van Houten was eventually found guilty of holding down Rosemary LaBianca as she was stabbed to death, and was sentenced to life in prison.

She was reportedly introduced to Manson by a boyfriend, and came to view Manson as Jesus Christ.

Dakota Fanning plays Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

caption Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, played by Dakota Fanning, was arrested for attempting to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. source Oleg Nikishin/TASS via Getty Images and Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme wasn’t involved in any of the Manson family’s grisly 1969 murders, but she would eventually be arrested for attempting to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975.

Fromme remained faithful to the group even after their arrests for the Tate and LaBianca murders. She camped out outside of the courtroom, and even carved an “X” into her forehead during the trials, along with other followers.

As recently as May 2019, Fromme, who was paroled in 2009, was still expressing her loyalty to Manson.

“Was I in love with Charlie? Yeah, oh yeah, oh, I still am, still am. I don’t think you fall out of love,” she said on the ABC special “Manson Girls,” which aired at the end of April.

Lena Dunham plays Catherine Share, a loyal Manson follower in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Much like Fromme, Catherine Share wasn’t directly involved with the 1969 murders, but remained faithful to Manson and the group during the murder trials.

Author Nikki Meredith called Share “an aggressive recruiter for Manson” whose primary target was “pretty girls who could be used as bait to attract men into the fold and girls who had access to their parents’ credit cards.”

“After Manson was in prison, Catherine was a major aider and abettor on the outside, working assiduously and violently under his direction,” Meredith wrote.

Share’s activities included attempting to kill a witness who was going to testify at the trial, and even planning to hijack a plane and kill passengers until Manson, Watson, Krenwinkel, Van Houten, and Atkins were released from prison.

Notorious criminal Charles Manson is played by Damon Herriman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Damon Herriman, who plays Manson in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” will also play the killer on season two of Netflix’s “Mindhunter.” source James Gourley/Getty Images and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Charles Manson was responsible for the Tate and LaBianca killings, and was a fixture in Southern California in the late 1960s.

Manson, who will feature in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” was arrested in October 1969 for his involvement in the Tate and LaBianca murders.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1971 (downgraded from the death penalty after it was outlawed in California), and died behind bars in 2017 at the age of 83.

Damian Lewis plays daredevil actor Steve McQueen in Tarantino’s latest film.

caption Damian Lewis, who plays American actor Steve McQueen, is originally from England. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and CBS via Getty Images

“Homeland” actor Damian Lewis portrays Steve McQueen, a prominent 1960s actor and friend of Jay Sebring’s who was supposed to spend the evening with Sebring, Tate, and others the night of the murders.

McQueen’s ex-wife, Neile Adams, told the Telegraph that the actor “ran into a chickie and decided to go off with her instead,” thereby avoiding being killed by Manson followers at Tate’s home.

“Going off with that girl saved his life. After that, he became more paranoid and wouldn’t let me go anywhere without a gun,” Adams said.

Luke Perry’s final feature performance is as Wayne Maunder in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Wayne Maunder, played by Luke Perry, costarred on the western series “Lancer” source Dominik Bindl/Getty Images and Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Actor Wayne Maunder is played by “Riverdale” actor Luke Perry, who died in March 2019.

Maunder costarred on the western TV series “Lancer,” which features in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Perry’s appearance in the film is his final feature film role.

Iconic martial artist and actor Bruce Lee is played by Mike Moh in the film.

caption Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, was a friend of Tate and Sebring’s. source JB Lacroix/WireImage and Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Lee was a friend of Tate and Sebring’s, and was once suspected by Tate’s husband, director Roman Polanski, of being responsible for the murders.

Tate met Lee on the set of the film “The Wrecking Crew,” when he taught karate to everyone on the cast. Afterwards, she introduced the martial artist to her husband, who eventually hired him as his personal kung fu instructor.

Lee was deeply affected by the murders, and eventually became paranoid for his own safety.