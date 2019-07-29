How the ending of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ differed from real-life events

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

Quentin Tarantino‘s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set in southern California in 1969, and focuses on the declining career of former Western actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film also includes depictions of the notorious Manson family and their time spent living on Spahn ranch, with the Manson murders providing the climax for the movie.

But much like he did with “Inglourious Basterds,” Tarantino altered real-life events to form the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Instead of the Manson Family targeting Sharon Tate and her friends, they decided their victims are Rick and his friend.

The Manson murders figure prominently in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but it significantly alters real-life events.

The ninth film from Quentin Tarantino portrays Southern California in the late 1960s. The majority of the film focuses on the declining career of former Western actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a neighbor of actress Sharon Tate, the Manson family’s most famous victim.

After returning to Los Angeles from Italy, Dalton and his stunt double-turned-friend Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt), enjoy one last wild night out. Upon returning to Dalton’s home on Cielo Drive, Booth and Dalton quickly encounter several Manson family members intent on murdering Dalton’s next-door neighbors – Tate (played by Margot Robbie) and several of her friends.

Even though the movie’s climax is just as gory as the real-life murders, Tarantino still took extreme liberties with the outcome.

Here’s how the ending of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” differs from the real-life Manson murders.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s character isn’t real – and definitely didn’t change the outcome of the Manson murders.

Instead of killing Tate and her friends, in the film, the Manson murderers turn their focus on Booth and Dalton, whom they feel glorified violence by acting on a popular Western show.

The last half hour or so of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is pretty eventful. After Dalton and Booth return to Dalton’s Hollywood Hills home after a night out, Booth goes to walk his dog, Brandy, and Dalton fixes himself a pitcher of frozen margaritas.

Shortly after, Dalton and Booth are attacked by Manson family members Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins, and Linda Kasabian, who decided to kill Dalton instead of Tate – a huge departure from the original sequence of events, which saw Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins murder Tate and others in a botched revenge mission meant to kick start Charles Manson’s “helter skelter” scenario.

In Tarantino’s version, Dalton and Booth somehow manage to overpower the three crazed killers without getting seriously injured themselves. While Dalton is reportedly based on actor Burt Reynolds, the actual character is fictional – and definitely didn’t stop the Manson family on their murderous rampage.

Manson family member Linda Kasabian didn’t actually get cold feet.

Before Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins return to Dalton’s home to murder him, they park their car down a nearby hill and discuss their new plan. As they’re walking back up the hill to kill Dalton, family member Linda Kasabian realizes she left her knife in the car. After getting the keys from Watson, she instead drives away, leaving Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins alone.

In the real-life version of events, Kasabian acted as a lookout for the group as they were murdering Tate and her friends. While Kasabian later said she tried to stop the bloodbath, she was definitely with the group the whole time.

Tarantino’s version of events seems to play up Kasabian’s hesitation, having her abandon the group fully instead of acting as a lookout.

In real life, Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, and Wojciech Frykowski were all murdered.

The target of the Manson murderers in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” shifts from Sharon Tate to Rick Dalton, after they’re rudely confronted by Dalton and come the conclusion that he’s responsible for all of the violence in Hollywood.

But in real life, Watson, Krenwinkel, Atkins, and Kasabian all stuck with their original plan of murdering Tate and the inhabitants of her home on Cielo drive. The murders were meant to send a message to record producer Terry Melcher, who had rented the home before Tate, and had snubbed Manson for a record deal.

Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the murders, was killed on August 8, 1969, along with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, and Wojciech Frykowski. She reportedly begged for the life of her unborn child to be spared while she was being killed.

In “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” however, Tate and all of her friends survive – and even talk with Dalton after his near-death experience at the hands of the Manson family. The film ends with Dalton being invited up to Tate’s property for a nightcap – ostensibly giving a much-needed boost to his declining career.

The Manson family members involved in the Tate murders went to prison – and weren’t killed in the midst of their confrontation.

Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins all went to prison for their involvement in the Tate murders, along with their leader, Charles Manson. All were sentenced to life behind bars, with Atkins and Manson dying behind bars in 2009 and 2017, respectively.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” however, gives the murderers a different fate – as Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins attack Booth and Dalton, they’re quickly overpowered and killed. Booth’s faithful pit bull Brandy mauls Watson to death, while Booth viciously smashes Krenwinkel’s face into a wall telephone until she’s dead.

In what’s framed as a triumphant moment, DiCaprio’s Dalton, after being surprised by a gravely injured Atkins falling into the pool next to him, torches her with a flamethrower he once used in a Nazi movie (one that looks similar to Tarantino’s own “Inglourious Basterds”).

Much like “Inglourious Basterds,” Tarantino uses the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to rewrite history – and give Tate, Sebring, and their friends a much happier ending than they had in real life.