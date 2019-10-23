‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ will be rereleased in theaters with 4 new scenes

caption “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” source Andrew Cooper/Sony

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is coming back to theaters beginning Friday.

According to Sony, the movie will play on over 1,000 screens and will feature 10 minutes of additional footage.

During its original theatrical run, the movie brought in over $368 million worldwide, only behind “Django Unchained” (over $425 million) for the highest-grossing Tarantino movie ever.

It’s time to cruise through Hollywood again with Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth.

Sony announced on Wednesday that Quentin Tarantino’s hit movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is coming back to theaters beginning Friday.

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, will play on over 1,000 locations in the US and Canada, according to the studio. And it will feature 10 minutes of additional footage across four new scenes.

The movie was a critical and box-office hit when it was released in late July, bringing in over $368 million worldwide.

Tarantino’s ninth movie was a lock to earn over $400 million with a release in China, but the release was pulled. Though no official reason was given, multiple reports said it was, at least in part, because Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, had filed a complaint with China’s National Film Administration over her father’s portrayal in the movie.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is only behind Tarantino’s 2012 movie “Django Unchained” as the director’s highest-grossing movie ever. “Unchained” brought in over $425 million worldwide.