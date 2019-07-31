One Championship launches Asia’s biggest e-sports world championship series – including events in Singapore this year

The first Dota 2 World Pro Invitational of the world championship series will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from December 20 to 22 this year. One Esports

Global sports content producer One Championship has announced its latest foray into the e-sports scene with the launch of what is supposedly Asia’s largest e-sports world championship series, with events already planned for the 2019-2020 season.

In a media statement released on Monday (July 29), One Championship – known for running mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing events for the millennial audience – said its e-sports platform One Esports will be organising a series of Defense of the Ancients (Dota) 2 World Pro Invitationals featuring the world’s top teams.

The first competition will be held in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium on December 20 to 22 this year, and the next one will take place from April 17 to 19, 2020, at the ICE BSD convention centre in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Each invitational will see professional Dota 2 teams competing for a prize pool of US$500,000 (S$685,000), One Championship noted.

As part of commemorative activities for its 100th event in Tokyo, Japan later this year, One Esports will also be hosting two invitationals for popular fighting games Tekken and Street Fighter on October 5 and 6 respectively.

On the same day of the launch, One Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong posted an announcement on Facebook to introduce former chief business officer of e-sports competition platform Battlefy, Carlos Alimurung, as the new CEO of One Esports.

Sityodtong said there was a “natural crossover” between martial arts and gaming fans in Asia, adding that One Championship will be bringing its brand of large-scale event production and live broadcast capabilities, content production, global media distribution as well as marketing experience to One Esports.

Read also: