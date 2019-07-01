One Direction fans are furious after HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ featured a racy animated scene between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

caption Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are both former members of One Direction. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Karwai Tang/WireImage

Editor’s note: This story shows video that is sexual in nature.

On Sunday night, HBO drama “Euphoria” featured an animated fan fiction scene involving former One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

The scene, which was a dramatization of a fan fiction story written by one of the characters on the show, saw an animated Styles perform oral sex on Tomlinson’s animated counterpart.

Now, One Direction fans are outraged at the “disrespectful” scene, which they feel is damaging to Styles and Tomlinson and inappropriate given the rampant speculation around their relationship.

Some fans are even calling for Styles and Tomlinson to sue HBO for airing the “embarrassing” scene.

Sunday night’s episode of “Euphoria” featured a racy animated fan fiction scene involving former One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – and now, One Direction fans are outraged.

Kat, one of the characters on the HBO drama, was revealed to have been a prolific fan fiction writer when she was younger. The NSFW animated scene was a dramatization of one of Kat’s fan fiction stories involving Styles and Tomlinson, and saw an animated Styles perform oral sex on an animated Tomlinson.

caption Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in a dramatization of fan fiction on “Euphoria.” source HBO

One Direction fans were outraged at the scene, which they felt was “disrespectful” to Styles and Tomlinson, especially given that speculation around their alleged relationship – a coupling dubbed “Larry Stylinson” by hardcore fans – have persisted within the fandom for years now.

just saw the euphoria scene of harry & louis & i’m so disgusted. louis clearly said that the ship ruined their friendship & some prick decided to air that on tv with their real names for everyone to see… if we’re this uncomfortable i can’t imagine how they’re feeling — jacey ✰ (@kiszystyles) July 1, 2019

that new Harry & Louis episode on Euphoria was distasteful. how dare they re-create a watt pad fan fiction that made both guys uncomfortable. this ‘larry’ thing has gone on for far too long. it’s basically ruined their friendship and none of y’all care. — Jnani (@justjnanitho) July 1, 2019

What they did was demeaning and disrespectful to Louis and Harry. Louis has already gone through enough in the last year and it just really upsets me that there are people who thought this was okay. — am adores luke//pinned???? (@lrhrose) July 1, 2019

In addition to being outraged at the sexual nature of the scene, many fans felt that the show unnecessarily promoted the alleged relationship between Styles and Tomlinson.

i’m so annoyed that euphoria is actually gonna have an animated sex scene between harry and louis. it’s so disrespectful to them and the backlash it’s gonna have… — ????????????????????????????????????✰ (@mmithdarling) June 30, 2019

they LITERALLY said "larry stylinson" and used their names,, i'm so disgusted and upset what the fuck this is so embarrassing to harry, louis, the fandom, the boys families, i can't believe this — ???????????? (@silouvette) July 1, 2019

Don’t they need both Harry & Louis’s consent to use their names ? Shit just ain’t right it’s not just a fan fiction this is gonna be on a tv show. Larry was a bromance that everyone took wayyyy too far. Now it’s going even further. I’m so sad. https://t.co/CuDDGoGNOo — Victoria۵ (@nuggxtz) July 1, 2019

Some fans even took it a step further and urged the singers to sue HBO for the animated scene.

Its not like the show is alluding to 2 pop stars…They are outright saying Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Not even a public celebrity couple should be subject to this nonsense. Harry & Louis need to sue them for every penny they're worth! HBO better get ready for a PR fiasco — Maya (@ARealLounatic) June 14, 2019

I really hope Harry, Louis and their team will sue the shit out of that tv show and whoever has their hands in that scene — Emmie. (@harryysgrammy) July 1, 2019

Other users on Twitter pointed out that “Larry” fan fiction is actually pretty rampant in the One Direction fandom, with “Larries” (the name for One Direction fans who believe that Styles and Tomlinson are secretly in love and in a relationship with each other) making up much of the fandom for years now.

i mean larry shippers did exist in 2013 so why are we so surprised hunny? — ????????????????????????????????~ ???? (@osnapitzfabjon) July 1, 2019

why are they mad when their own fans created this….? — sarah club 7 (@sarahtalks) July 1, 2019

uhm sorry but all of those larry shippers literally harassing those guys isn’t disrespectful but showing this on a show about teenage lives is? back off. — ROY (@bangeriana) July 1, 2019

Many “Larries,” however, still took issue with the scene.

Their concern stems from the fact that Tomlinson has said the “Larry” ship ultimately hurt his friendship with Styles. He denounced the speculation in a 2012 interview with Tumblr’s now-defunct Storyboard platform.

“This is a subject that was funny at first but now is actually hard to deal with, as I am in a relationship,” Tomlinson said to the platform.

“Me and Harry are best friends,” he clarified. “People look into our every move – it is actually affecting the way me and Harry are in public.”

While many users suggested the “Euphoria” scene helped accurately portray the modern teenage experience (and the racy fan fiction that comes along with it), most One Direction fans still feel that the scene was a damaging and unnecessary blow to both Tomlinson and Styles – even though the band officially went on hiatus in 2016.

harry&louis deserve better than fans forcing their sexuality in a fucking hbo tv show .im a larrie myself but i would NEVER do that to them. STOP treating them like a fiction character you fantasize about. theyre a REAL living human with emotions. GROW UP! pic.twitter.com/lL9xOTX6Oa — ???????????????? (@icaruziam) July 1, 2019

It’s disgusting. No one wants it. Not larries, not locals, not harries, not Louies — Bella ◟̽◞̽ (@foolsgoldbella) July 1, 2019

Representatives for HBO, Styles, and Tomlinson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.