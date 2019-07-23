Every member of One Direction, ranked by net worth

caption One Direction broke a lot of records and won a lot of awards while they were together. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

One Direction has had a lot of success and since the band went on hiatus its members have had profitable solo careers.

Two of the highest-earning members of the group went on tours and have released debut solo albums.

Liam Payne, who has not yet released a solo album, has the lowest reported net worth out of the members of the band.

Harry Styles, who has worked with brands like Gucci, gone on tour, and co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala, has the highest reported net worth out of the band’s members.

In recent years, a lot has changed for the members of One Direction, one of the most beloved boy bands of the 2010s.

Their 2010 debut on “The X-Factor” had fans hooked on the group’s charm, dynamic, and catchy songs. But, in March of 2015, Zayn Malik officially left One Direction and although Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne continued as a four-piece group for a few months, One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016.

Despite the ongoing hiatus, fans have continued to show their support for their favorite singers as they’ve begun to pursue individual careers. Today, the former boy band would reportedly be worth a combined total of about $340 million dollars.

Here’s a ranking of One Direction members based on their net worth according to calculations from Celebrity Net Worth.

Reportedly, Liam Payne has the group’s lowest net worth.

caption He has yet to release an album. source Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

Liam Payne’s reported net worth: $60 million.

Following One Direction’s breakup, Liam Payne has gone on to release several singles both as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians Jonas Blue and Migos member Quavo. In 2018, he released his debut EP, “First Time,” featuring French Montana.

That same year, he also collaborated with Rita Ora to release a track for the film “Fifty Shades Freed.” Recently, the singer partnered with the fashion brand HUGO to drop a capsule collection.

Although he’s released the most original solo music, Zayn Malik’s reported net worth is the second-lowest of the group.

caption He has released two albums. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zayn Malik’s reported net worth: $65 million

The first member to leave One Direction in pursuit of a solo career, Zayn Malik (who now goes by the mononymous “Zayn”) has continued to make headlines after his 2015 departure.

Not long after breaking off from the group, he released his debut solo album, “Mind of Mine,” in 2016. The album broke records when it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list. In 2018, he released his second album, the 27-track “Icarus Falls.”

Over the past few years, Malik has also collaborated with notable artists like Sia and Taylor Swift and he’s contributed music to soundtracks of movies like “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Niall Horan’s reported net worth is right in the middle of the group.

Niall Horan’s reported net worth: $70 million

Niall Horan also chose to pursue a solo career following One Direction’s hiatus. In 2017, the Irish singer released his solo album “Flicker.”

Shortly after he embarked on an international tour that lasted from late 2017 through fall 2018. He stopped in places like Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Los Angeles and he is one of two former band members to go on tour. His tour reportedly wracked in at least $12 million from ticket sales alone, per Pollstar.

In 2018, he also contributed to the soundtrack of the animated flick “Smallfoot.” According to an interview with Capital FM, Horan said he has plans to release more tracks in 2019 in lieu of going on tour again.

Louis Tomlinson has the same reported net worth as Niall Horan.

caption Louis Tomlinson has released a few singles. source Vivien Killilea/GettyImages

Louis Tomlinson’s reported net worth: $70 million

In 2015, before One Direction went on hiatus, Tomlinson began a record label, according to Billboard. His label is backed by Sony and is an imprint of Syco, Simon Cowell’s record label.

In 2016, he released the single “Just Hold On,” which was a collaboration with producer and DJ Steve Aoki. In 2018, he also served as a judge and mentor on the US version of “The X Factor.”

Over the past few years, Tomlinson has released a few other singles including “Back To You,” a song that features musician Bebe Rexha, “Miss You,” and “Two Of Us.”

Harry Styles is the 1D member with the highest reported net worth.

caption Harry Styles has worked with Gucci. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harry Styles’ reported net worth: $75 million

From his colorful campaigns with the designer brand Gucci to his role in the award-winning film “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles has diversified his career quite a bit.

In 2017, he released a self-titled solo album, which included the popular, soft-rock ballad “Sign of the Times.” He followed the album release with a tour that lasted throughout 2017 and 2018. Per Pollstar, this tour made about $62 million in ticket-sale revenue alone.

Styles has also become an icon in the fashion world. Recently, he co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala alongside Lady Gaga and Serena Williams.