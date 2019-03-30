One Faber Group Celebrates 45 Years of Scenic Views with Singapore Cable Car by Rolling Out a Year-Long Calendar of Activities From 30 March.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 March 2019 – One Faber Group marked the 45th anniversary of the Singapore Cable Car with the debut of ‘Miraculous’, an original multimedia night show on the heart-shaped tree at hilltop restaurant Arbora at Faber Peak Singapore. Besides this visual treat, guests can look forward to a year-long line‑up of exciting activities, events, ­promotions & F&B creations at Singapore’s only hilltop destination from 30 March 2019 till April 2020.









Guests who attend the launch event, arrived at the cable car deck at Mount Faber and was greeted by vintage cable car cabins at the photo point. Besides taking photograph in the cabins, they got to preview a new Facebook app “Singapore Cable Car AR Filter Experience” that showed the evolution of cable car cabins over four generations. They also received the “Explorer Passport”, a self-guided activity that takes participants across five cable car stations from Mount Faber to Sentosa Island. After a launch ceremony, guests adjourned to garden area beside Arbora restaurant, where they sampled the new anniversary menu consisting of a dessert “Mighty Rainbow Cake” and two new craft beer flavours.

At about 7.30pm, guests gathered under the heart-shaped Angsana tree with bated breath, before the premiere of “Miraculous” finally unfolded and dazzled the wide-eyed audience. As guests departed from Faber Peak on a cable car, they were delighted one more time by the beautiful facade light-up of Faber Peak — installed especially for the anniversary — that ended the evening on a truly spellbinding note.

“To celebrate the many For the Singapore Cable Car 45th anniversary campaign, we have lined up fun and exciting activities that will create lasting memories for tourists and to bring back happy memories for the locals. Our calendar is packed year-long with new experiences designed to delight guests to (re)visit and (re)discover Mount Faber. Indeed, we are committed to continually renew and refresh our diverse range of products, so there is always reason to come back and create new memories with us!” said Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director, Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Find out more at the official Singapore Cable Car 45th Anniversary Celebrations page: www.cablecar.com.sg

Miraculous: 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.00pm every night at Arbora garden

One Faber Group proudly presents the spectacular “Miraculous”, where central characters Mira & Mirak – a pair of mighty squirrels – live in a heart shaped Angsana tree at Arbora. The squirrels have a special ability to camouflage and can only be seen through their luminous back strips and tails. The kaleidoscope of lights featured on the tree represents diverse energy – pink for love, gold for health, purple for wealth, orange for happiness & blue for knowledge.

Singapore Cable Car: 45 Years of Transformation: 30 Mar 2019 till 15 Feb 2020

Explorer Passport: 1 Apr 2019 till 30 Jun 2019

45th Anniversary F&B Menu: launching 30 March 2019

Mighty Rainbow Cake $10++

Inspired by the ‘Miraculous’ and its psychedelic colours, One Faber Group specially created a rainbow tower layer cake that is topped with a cute squirrel macaron to pay homage to Mira and Mirak. Served with a sprinkling of forest berries for a thematic touch, this dessert will surely tickle the palate of the young ones and the young-at-heart!

ABOUT ONE FABER GROUP

One Faber Group is one of Singapore’s leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company’s portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Sentosa Merlion, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, Show Bites and FUN Shop, Cable Car Gift Shop and Faber Licence.





Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, One Faber Group’s products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines — the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island’s western end at the Siloso Point.





The Group offers a memorable experience for its guests, offering a delightful escape that spans from green hilltop to blue sea and sandy beach, with sunshine and happiness radiating through the warm service of its friendly staff. Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm. Visit www.onefabergroup.com for more information.