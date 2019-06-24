One Hennessy wins Asia Pacific Property Awards Another Chinachem property recognized by globally-acclaimed industry awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 June 2019 – Chinachem Group announced today that One Hennessy, the Group’s brand-new icon in Wan Chai, is crowned as the award winner of Commercial High-rise Development in Asia Pacific Region under the globally-acclaimed International Property Awards. This marks another achievement for Chinachem, as its other properties, The Lily, Nina Tower and Jade Grove, have also garnered this award previously.





















Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, said, “Achieving this award for One Hennessy proves that our group’s efforts in developing top-quality property management have once again been recognized by the international community. This is a great honor for us and we will continue to do our best to develop more premium, innovative and sustainable properties.”





One Hennessy is a brand-new commercial property at 1 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai. Located within the core business district of Admiralty and Wan Chai, One Hennessy is conveniently situated, only a 5-minute walk away from both MTR stations and surrounded by world-class hotels, famous restaurants and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. One Hennessy has 21 floors spanning approximately 315,000 square feet of gross area in total and 12,000 square feet of lettable gross area per floor. Total lettable area reaches around 253,000 square feet for all work spaces and 28,000 square feet for retail shops on G/F — 2/F. While full sea views are available on the upper floors, the first three floors are dedicated to retail shops, restaurants, a post office and a basement car park.





With an eye-catching design in the shape of a funnel, the sculptural design was inspired by the concept of a young plant sprouting from the earth and bursting into the sunlight, injecting positive energy to create a motivating working environment. The bottom of the funnel was deliberately designed with a “void” in mind, allowing for fresh air and light to pass through freely. In keeping with the city’s urban planning, the area offers ample ventilation and sunlight penetration. By “creating a presence from absence”, One Hennessy integrates well with the environment to facilitate the largest amount of usable space.





Chinachem has all along attached great importance to sustainable development, and One Hennessy is an extension of this vision. Designed according to green architectural principles, the building is covered with low absorptive materials, and vegetation on its rooftop serves to mitigate the urban heat island effect. The elegant glass curtain walls of the building allow enough sunlight into the building and maximizes natural light penetration, while minimizing energy loss and heat absorption.





The materials and resources used for the building façade have achieved the internationally recognized LEED Gold Rating for Green Buildings.





With more than 25 years of history, the International Property Awards, which is organized by a UK based company, is an authoritative benchmark in the architecture sector. It aims to commend the outstanding residential and commercial properties in 9 regions around the world. The Asia Pacific Property Awards is judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, reviewing projects on based on their design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.



