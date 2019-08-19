One in 10 Singaporeans think they’re headed to hell when they die – and most don’t want to live forever, survey finds

Across income brackets, the number of survey respondents who said they would die happy was about 40 per cent, YouGov said. The Straits Times

If you died tomorrow, would you die happy? Whether rich or poor, it seems Singaporeans are evenly split on their answer to this existential question.

A YouGov survey published on Monday (Aug 19), which polled a nationally-representative group of 1,106 Singaporeans on their opinions around death and the afterlife, found that poorer respondents were just as likely to feel happy about about their lives as rich ones.

The survey defined high-income earners as those with incomes over S$8,000 per month, middle-income earners as those with incomes between S$4,000 to S$8,000, and and low-income earners as those with incomes under S$4,000 a month.

Low-income earners comprised almost 40 per cent of the respondents, while middle-income earners comprised about one-third, and high-income earners comprised slightly over one-third.

When asked how they would feel if they were to die tomorrow, the proportion of respondents that said they would die happy was largely the same for all three groups – 45 per cent for high-income earners and 39 per cent for low and middle-income earners.

Overall, 40 per cent of respondents said they would die happy, while slightly over one-third said they would die unhappy. One-quarter said they were undecided.

Live forever? No thanks

The survey also found that on average, respondents said they wanted to live till 84 years old. Three-quarters said they did not want to live forever, while one-quarter did.

The desire for immortality was stronger among younger respondents (aged 18 to 24), with 40 per cent wanting to live forever, compared to 20 per cent of older respondents (aged 55 and above).

Older respondents also feared death less: Half said they were not afraid of dying, compared to one quarter of younger respondents.

In all, one-third of respondents said they feared death, one-third said they did not, and the last one-third said they felt neutral.

10% of Singaporeans think they’re going to hell

When it came to kicking the bucket, over half of all Singaporeans believed in some form of life after death, with the most popular belief being the existence of heaven and hell (32 per cent), followed by rebirth (15 per cent) and turning into a spirit (6 per cent).

Specifically, one in ten Singaporeans believed they were going to hell, YouGov said.

One-third said they did not know if an afterlife existed, while about 20 per cent said they believed death was the end.

