One in 8 Americans say they know someone who died of COVID-19, according to a new Insider poll

caption With a coronavirus warning sign nearby, self-proclaimed history buff Amitai Zuckerman from Maryland pays a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on the day when coronavirus deaths in the US surpassed the 58,220 Americans killed in the Vietnam War, on April 29, 2020. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Insider polled 1,099 people about how they’ve been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Of the Americans surveyed, 12%, or one in eight, said they know someone who has died from COVID-19.

Another 33% know someone who had been diagnosed, and 8% said someone “very close to me” had been diagnosed.

One in eight Americans said they know someone who has died from the novel coronavirus, according to a new Insider poll.

The poll, which received 1,099 responses, asked Americans how they have been affected by the coronavirus, and to select all responses that applied. While half of respondents said they didn’t know anyone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, one-third said they knew someone who was diagnosed, and 14% knew someone who was hospitalized.

The full results were as follows:

I don’t know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19: 50%

I know someone was diagnosed with COVID-19: 33%

Someone very close to me was diagnosed with COVID-19: 8%

I know someone who was hospitalized with COVID-19: 14%

I know someone who died due to COVID-19: 12%

Someone very close to me was hospitalized with COVID-19: 4%

Someone very close to me died due to COVID-19: 2%

I was diagnosed with COVID-19: 2%

I was hospitalized with COVID-19: <1%

I don’t know: 6%

There have been more than 3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally. More than 1 million of those cases are in the US, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

In New York City alone, 17,589 have died from the illness, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday night, the total number of deaths in the US surpassed the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. As of Wednesday afternoon, 60,207 deaths have been recorded in the US.

While the spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing in some regions, like New York, experts fear that there could be a resurgence if social distancing measures are relaxed.

“If we just said, ‘OK, guys, we’re all tired of staying home – we’re going to open the schools and everybody can go and hang out in the cafés,’ I would expect we’d have another big rebound and it would not be pretty,” Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, a biostatistician at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington, previously told Business Insider.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,099 respondents were collected April 28-29, 2020, with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.