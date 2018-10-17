One indicator shows that Democrats are on the path to flipping the House in November

Democrats are far outstripping their Republican opponents in individual and small-donor fundraising for House candidates this year, a strong indicator that the Democratic Party is poised to flip the House.

Democrats have raised nearly two-thirds of the total money given to House candidates this cycle.

This bodes well for Democrats: In every election since 1994 in which the party out of power raised more from individual donors than the party in power, control of the House has flipped.

Democrats are far outstripping their Republican opponents in individual and small-donor fundraising for House candidates this year, a strong indicator that the Democratic Party is poised to flip the House.

Nearly two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, Democratic candidates have raised nearly two-thirds of the total money given to House races, according to a recent FiveThirtyEight report.

This crushes all recent fundraising records – and marks by far the largest gap in donations between the parties. (Republicans have either outraised or raised equal amounts as Democrats in House races in every election year since 1998, except for 2008 when former President Barack Obama swept into office).

This bodes very well for Democrats’ chances of regaining control of the lower chamber of Congress, which has been in Republican hands for the last eight years. In every election since 1994 in which the party out of power raised more from individual donors than the party in power, control of the House has flipped, according to a BBC report.

I like looking at individual donations to House candidates. Every time since 1994 that the out-of-power party has out-raised the in-power party, control of the House has flipped. https://t.co/JAyHmzVmsb pic.twitter.com/VPB6xBb9LZ — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) October 16, 2018

The fundraising numbers this year have surprised even the most tuned-in observers.

“I have never seen, nor has anybody seen, this type of money generated in the campaigns,” Thomas Reynolds, a former Republican congressman from New York who formerly oversaw the chamber’s campaigns across the country, recently told The New York Times. “What used to be really good money on the Republican side is being dwarfed by how much money progressives have raised.”

There are a handful of other strong midterm indicators, including the president’s popularity, the generic ballot, the strength of the national economy, and the number of retiring incumbents – and all of these point in Democrats’ favor.