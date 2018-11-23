One person was killed and 2 were injured after a Thanksgiving shooting at an Alabama mall

caption The shooting took place near the mall’s JCPenney store. source Yelp/Michael B

A man was shot and killed by police late on Thanksgiving evening after gunfire erupted at a mall in Alabama, local news sources reported. Two were injured.

The incident took place at Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, between JCPenney and Foot Action on the second floor.

Since 2016, three people have been injured in Black Friday shootings, according to a website that tracks these incidents.

A man was shot and killed by police after gunfire erupted at an Alabama mall during early Black Friday shopping on Thursday evening, local news sources reported. Two others were injured.

Police told AL.com that a fight had broken out between two young men. One of these men – an 18-year-old – and a 12-year-old girl were injured, while the other man, a 21-year-old, fled the scene. This man was later shot and killed by police.

The girl was hospitalized but is reported to be in stable condition. The man who fought with the shooter is reportedly being treated for serious injuries.

“This is a big shopping day for us as it is for everybody across the country. We always gear up for extra manpower starting on Thanksgiving afternoon, we do that throughout Christmas,” Hoover police captain Gregg Rectors told AL.com.

He continued: “The Galleria has been here about 33 years now and I could probably count the number of people who have actually been shot on this property on one or two hands. It’s one of the safest shopping destinations. Unfortunately, if you get thousands and thousands of people together in any venue, occasionally you’re going to have violence.”

The mall reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

