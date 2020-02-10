One map shows where the Wuhan virus has spread in Singapore, the worst-hit country outside of China

The map illustrates each of the 43 cases (as of Feb 10) in Singapore, which are colour-coded to show the newest cases in red, existing cases in orange, and locations that those infected with the virus visited in white. sgwuhan.xose.net

A map showing the spread of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has started to gain traction on social media, amid fears that case numbers will continue to climb in the coming days.

Not counting the international passengers on a cruise ship moored off Japan’s Yokohama, tiny Singapore boasts the world’s highest number of confirmed cases outside of China (as of Feb 10).

The map illustrates each of the 43 cases in Singapore, which are colour-coded to show the newest cases in red, existing cases in orange, and locations that those infected with the virus had visited in white.

Clicking on each case reveals government-supplied information on the age, gender, citizenship, and locations visited by that individual, which are marked by blue lines.

The map’s creator, a 32-year-old software engineer who wanted only to be known by his Twitter handle Ottokyu, told Business Insider that the site receives about 20,000 visits a day, with most visitors hailing from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

He added that he updates the map the moment new information on cases is announced, which he monitors through Twitter updates from the Ministry of Health.

The software engineer, who experiments with maps and data analytics in his spare time, said he created the map to convert the Government’s text-based updates into an easy-to-understand visual format to show users at a glance where the virus had spread across the nation.

The interactive map also carries an advisory informing visitors that there is no need to avoid places visited by suspected and confirmed cases, as the risk of infection from transient contact is low.

The Ministry of Health said it is currently conducting contact tracing for confirmed cases, with 845 people quarantined or isolated as of Sunday (Feb 9).