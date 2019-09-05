Here’s how much space $1 million will get you in 25 major US cities

caption A row of houses in Boston, where the median size of a $1 million home is 1,748 square feet. source Shutterstock

Just because a home is worth seven figures doesn’t necessarily mean it’s spacious.

In fact, depending on where you live, the amount of space that comes with a $1 million price tag can vary widely.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find out just how many square feet $1 million will get you in 25 major US cities.

Zillow provided Business Insider with the median square footage of homes between $950,000 and $1,050,000 in 25 major US cities. Also included in the list below is the median listing price in each city, which was collected from the Zillow Home Value Index.

For consistency, each city’s median square footage has been rounded to the nearest full square foot. Note, too, that the homes pictured below are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual $1 million homes in each city.

Keep reading to see the full list, ranked from the city where $1 million gets you the most square footage, to the city where it gets you the least.

Louisville, Kentucky

caption Louisville, Kentucky. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 4,807

Median listing price: $219,000

San Antonio, Texas

caption An aerial view of homes in San Antonio. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 4,712

Median listing price: $241,225

Las Vegas, Nevada

caption Aerial view of homes in Las Vegas. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 4,021

Median listing price: $300,000

Charlotte, North Carolina

caption A home in Charlotte. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,950

Median listing price: $298,000

Tucson, Arizona

caption Tuscon, Arizona. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,714

Median listing price: $225,000

Jacksonville, Florida

caption A collection of homes in Jacksonville. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,616

Median listing price: $219,000

Dallas, Texas

caption A row of homes in Dallas, Texas. source Getty Images

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,551

Median listing price: $389,000

Indianapolis, Indiana

caption Indiana State Capitol. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,498

Median listing price: $295,000

Houston, Texas

caption Residential homes in Houston. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,411

Median listing price: $295,000

Orlando, Florida

caption A home in Orlando. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,351

Median listing price: $285,000

Phoenix, Arizona

caption A street in Phoenix with various stores. source Getty Images

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 3,123

Median listing price: $285,000

Portland, Oregon

caption A home in Portland. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 2,930

Median listing price: $464,900

Austin, Texas

caption A home in Austin. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 2,785

Median listing price: $400,000

Denver, Colorado

caption An aerial view of residential homes in Denver. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 2,443

Median listing price: $485,000

Chicago, Illinois

caption A row of homes in Chicago. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 2,202

Median listing price: $339,000

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption A row of homes in Philadelphia. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 2,100

Median listing price: $234,900

Seattle, Washington

caption A row of homes in Seattle. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,900

Median listing price: $695,000

San Diego, California

caption A row of homes in San Diego. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,803

Median listing price: $699,000

Nashville, Tennessee

caption A street in Nashville with various stores. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,780

Median listing price: $325,262

Los Angeles, California

caption A row of houses in the County of Los Angeles. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,763

Median listing price: $849,500

Boston, Massachusetts

caption A row of homes in Boston. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,748

Median listing price: $745,000

New York, New York

caption A row of homes in New York City. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,696

Median listing price: $789,000

Washington, DC

caption A row of homes in Washington, D.C. source Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,673

Median listing price: $598,870

San Jose, California

caption Residential homes in San Jose. source Getty Images

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,574

Median listing price: $968,888

San Francisco, California

caption A row of homes in San Francisco. source Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $1 million home: 1,089

Median listing price: $1,299,000