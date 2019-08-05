One of the US’ largest supermarkets is selling jackfruit cut up like watermelon slices – and Malaysians are shook

While jackfruit, a strong-smelling fruit with a bumpy outer skin, is common in parts of Asia, Africa and Brazil, it is treated as an exotic fruit in the US. Facebook / Mei Tan

If you’re a jackfruit fan, you might want to look away.

A photo of jackfruit being sold at one of America’s largest grocery store chains has shook Malaysians after it was posted on social media by a confused consumer.

The issue? The jackfruit was cut up in triangle slices as if it was a watermelon, and not the usual bulb-shaped pieces typically seen in Southeast Asia, where it is commonly grown and eaten.

In a Facebook post on August 2, Mei Tan, whose Facebook profile lists Penang as her hometown, said she found the unusually packaged fruit in the Wheaton, Illinois outlet of Whole Foods, a company with a reported US$15.4 billion in sales last year.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Tan remarked.

Usually, once a jackfruit is cut open, several yellow fleshy pods containing large seeds can be seen. Typically, this is also how fruit is packaged, as shown in a picture shared by Facebook user Supanan Joy in the comments section of Tan’s post.

Facebook / Supanan Joy

Over on the Whole Foods online store, the jackfruit pictured looks quite peculiar as well.

Screengrab from Whole Foods

Here’s a video showing how jackfruit is usually peeled open, and how its bulbs are extracted and presented.

Of course, netizens were as stupefied as Tan at the way the jackfruit was packaged, with many expressing disbelief under the Facebook post.

“Somebody please tell them how to peel it properly!” Facebook user, Naty Wathanakul, said.

Facebook screengrab

Another Facebook user, Wichai Moocen, remarked that it was a “tragedy”, while user Frenarii Onnicha wondered if people were going to eat the jackfruit in the same way as watermelons.

Facebook screengrab

While jackfruit, a strong-smelling fruit with a bumpy outer skin, is common in parts of Asia, Africa and Brazil, it is treated as an exotic fruit in the US.

Last year, a site run by the Martha Stewart brand mistook another unique fruit, durian, as jackfruit.

In recent years, the fruit has seen increasing popularity in the US, especially among vegans. According to National Geographic, the nutritious fruit had gained popularity as a meat substitute in dishes such as tacos and sandwiches.

In 2016, the Wall Street Journal even named the fruit as one of the “next hot trends” in food.

Read also: