Employee dies at Facebook’s Silicon Valley headquarters in apparent suicide

caption A Facebook employee died by suicide at an office building at 162 Jefferson Drive in Mountain View. source USGS

One person died at a Facebook office building in Menlo Park on Thursday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

The cause of death is thought to be suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of 162 Jefferson Drive, a Facebook building known as MPK 27.

Police said they responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The victim, an adult male, was found unresponsive.

“Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim,” the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for Facebook confirmed that the victim was a Facebook employee.

“We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” the spokeswoman said in an email. “We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share.”

Police said a preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play.