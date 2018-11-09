One person is dead, at least 2 injured in Australia stabbing attack

caption A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne’s CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition. source Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Police in Melbourne, Australia, say they shot a man who stabbed three passersby on the street on Friday.

One of the victims died, and two others are in hospital.

A suspect was shot and wounded during an encounter with police.

Police spokesman Superintendent David Clayton has told reporters there are no known links to terrorism at this time.

Police were initially called to an incident in Bourke street, right in the heart of Melbourne, after reports of smoke and a car in flames.

Police in Melbourne say that they have shot a man after he attacked and stabbed a number of passersby, killing one and injuring at least two others late on Friday afternoon in the center of Australia’s second largest city.

Victoria Police spokesman Superintendent David Clayton has told reporters there are no known links to terrorism at this time.

Police were initially called to an incident in Bourke Street, right in the heart of Melbourne, after reports of smoke and a car in flames.

“Nearby police quickly responded to the (initial) incident,” Clayton said.

“As they got out of the car they were confronted by a male brandishing a knife and threatening them. At the same time, passersby were calling out that members of the public had been stabbed.”

“Police shot the male in the chest and he is now in a critical condition under guard in hospital.”

One person is dead and two are in hospital, the police confirmed.

“The investigation is ongoing … there are no known links to terrorism at this stage,” they said. “We are keeping an open mind.”

Clayton added that police were not looking for any other attackers. And that the area has been cordoned off.

Clayton confirmed that police officers, clearly seen confronting a man in digital footage of the incident, are “okay.”

Unverified video online shows a car on fire pulled over to the side of the street. A man can be seen approaching two police officers with what appears to be a knife and attempts to stab them.

Police appear to fire a single shot at the man before he falls to the ground just as more onlookers attempt to encircle the man, one male brandishing what appears to be a hubcap and another with a shopping trolley.

Victoria Police said in a statement:

“Police initially responded to a report of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston Street about 4:20 p.m. (AEDT).

“Its very early in the stages of the investigation.”

“Police are not looking for anyone further at this early stage.”

Earlier reports suggested a person had been taken to hospital with a neck injury, in a critical condition, another with a head injury and a third with unknown injuries.

The incident has occurred in exactly the same street where the accused Bourke street driver James Gargasoulas, allegedly drove down pedestrians during the lunchtime rush on January 20 last year.

Witnesses to that tragedy were giving evidence in Melbourne today.