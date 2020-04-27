A one-person restaurant is opening in the middle of a field in Sweden, delivering food from a rope out of the kitchen window

caption Bord för En, or Table for One, will open on May 10. source Linda Karlsson

Sweden is not currently under lockdown. Its coronavirus response plan urges people to socially distance but does not enforce self-isolation.

A new restaurant, opening May 10, is taking social distance to a new level: It will only serve a single guest per day.

Bord för En, or Table for One, will serve said guest in the middle of a field, via a basket attached to a rope, and clean all dishes twice.

Sweden’s coronavirus response plan urges people to socially distance but does not enforce a strict lockdown. The country hopes that this method will help it attain “herd immunity,” which is the point at which so many people in one area are immune to a virus that it cannot spread effectively.

While bars, restaurants, and cafés in Sweden continue to serve seated customers, most of them have roped off every other seat or table in order to enforce social distance.

One restaurant, however, is taking the concept of social distancing to a whole other level: It will only serve one customer per day, seated in the middle of a field, via a basket attached to a rope.

The restaurant, aptly named Bord för En, or Table for One, is expected to open on May 10, and stay open until August 1.

caption The restaurant consists of a single table and chair in a field in Värmland, Sweden. source Linda Karlsson

Couple Rasmus Persson and Linda Karlsson came up with the idea after having lunch with Karlsson’s parents

When visiting Karlsson’s parents, Persson and Karlsson insisted on following social distancing recommendations in order to keep them safe. Persson, a former chef, made lunch and served it to his in-laws through a window to a nicely set table outside.

“We should make this available for everyone,” Karlsson said they thought afterward. “It will be the only COVID-19-safe restaurant in the world.”

The couple made the website for Bord för En the very same night.

The concept is simple: A single table, a single chair, out in the middle of a field in Värmland, Sweden. Instead of waitstaff, the food will be delivered straight from the kitchen by basket attached to a rope.

One single guest will be able to enjoy the restaurant per day, Karlsson says

“We want to be able to concentrate on that sole guest when preparing the meal. But also, it is a way for us to be able to control that the guest’s experience will be totally COVID-19-free,” Karlsson said. She adds that the restaurant will also clean dishes twice, and sanitize the table.

caption Drinks are created by locally renowned restaurateur and bartender Joel Söderbäck. source Linda Karlsson

According to Karlsson, each meal will feature three courses created by Persson, with drinks by Joel Söderbäck, known for his many high-end bars in Sweden, including Tjoget, which made it onto the list of “World’s 50 Best Bars.”

Karlsson said food and drink will be seasonal and locally farmed, depending on what’s available. A sample menu includes Råraka, a Swedish-style hash brown with seaweed caviar and wood-plucked sorrel, and Black & Yellow, yellow carrot-ginger purée with browned hazelnut butter and sweet corn croquettes.

caption Three-course meals will be seasonal and locally sourced. source Linda Karlsson

While you may think that such a meal would cost an arm and a leg, Persson and Karlsson have decided to let the guest decide how much they are willing to pay for it

“We are all are facing difficult times and there are people that have lost their jobs, loved ones, or even their mind. We welcome all, no matter what financial situation you are in,” Karlsson said.

caption Guests can decide how much to pay. source Linda Karlsson

Persson and Karlsson hope that their restaurant will give people a welcome respite and a pleasant distraction, while still allowing them to focus on themselves, rather than stare at a phone or TV screen.

“We want to encourage people to sit down and spend quality time with themselves,” Karlsson said.