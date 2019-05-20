My favorite snack bar has 20 grams of protein and very little sugar — and it comes in fun flavors like blueberry cobbler and maple-glazed donut

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you’re constantly on the go, it can be difficult to find a snack that tastes good and also keeps you full.

I’ve been relying on One bars ($25 for 12) to hold me over between meals when I’m out running around or having a busy day at work.

There are 15 flavors of its popular protein bar – each one has 20 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar, so they’re relatively healthy, and yes, they actually taste good.

Between commuting, working, volunteering, and going on daily grocery runs, I rarely have time to sit down for a full-fledged meal until dinner rolls around. This generally leads to mindlessly snacking on food that lacks nutritional value and leaves me feeling hungry 30 minutes later, which is why I went on a hunt to find a good protein bar that kept me full.

What most people fail to recognize (myself included), is that a lot of protein bars are marketed as “healthy,” but trainer Jillian Michaels says that many of them contain the same basic ingredients as a candy bar. I came to terms with the fact that my search for a moderately nutritious bar was going to tougher than I expected, but I knew there had to be something out there that was both healthy and that didn’t taste like rabbit food.

My trip to the nutrition store around the block led me to the One Protein Bar. The brightly colored packaging was an immediate draw, but I ultimately bought the bars because there were lots of flavor options and solid nutrition. I’ve tried every flavor bar from the original line and I’m hooked. With only 1 gram of sugar and 20 grams of protein per bar, I’ve finally found a way to snack mindfully for my active lifestyle. These are the bars that I’ll continue to buy because they actually keep me full for a while after eating them. I don’t use them as a meal replacement as some might, but I do find that they’re sufficient enough to hold me over until my next meal.

What are they made with?

The main ingredient in One bars is a protein blend that contains a mix of whey protein and milk protein. Since whey is derived from milk protein, the One bars are not vegan. The other major ingredients on the list include a prebiotic fiber called isomalto-oligosaccharide – a vegetable-sourced sweetener found in the bars – and soluble vegetable fiber. The bars only contain one gram of sugar from natural ingredients, but they do contain a small amount of sucralose, an artificial sweetener. For a full list of ingredients, you can check out the label here.

So, how do they taste?

Let’s be honest. No matter how healthy a product is, you’re going to struggle to eat it if it doesn’t taste good. In addition to being nutritious, One bars knock it out of the park when it comes to taste. Currently, the brand has 15 flavors with my personal favorites being the dark chocolate sea salt, birthday cake, white chocolate truffle, and blueberry cobbler. Some of the flavors aren’t extremely unique (I’m looking at you peanut butter cup), but other flavors like maple-glazed donut and almond bliss make the bars stand out among other nutrition brands.

Texture is another important factor (and the last thing you want is a bar that “has the same consistency as soil“). Each bar feels a little different- whether it be an extra drizzle of icing, sprinkles, or chunks of texture-enhancing pieces in the middle – but you’re generally going to get the same texture no matter what flavor you choose. One bars have a dense, cake-like texture, making them softer than most protein bar brands I’ve consumed over the years, but they hold together thanks to a thin layer of icing that coats each one.

Where can I buy them?

What good is it if know about a great product but don’t have the ability to access it? These bars are stocked on the shelves of multiple stores including Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and GNC. They can also be found on Amazon for a quick an easy shipment to your door with a Prime membership. They generally cost about $2.50 each, and can be purchased in packs of 12 or four.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a convenient snack to bring on the go, the original One Bars could be a good option. They offer an impressive number of flavors, and don’t come with the gritty texture that some bars have. The 20 grams of protein are helpful in satisfying hunger, and the amount of sugar in each bar is much lower than you’d expect. Although they can get expensive over time, you can offset costs by purchasing them in larger quantities or watching out for sales at stores like Target. I’ve tried every single flavor of One bars and will continue to buy them in the future for an on-the-go snack.

Find them at Amazon here, from $25 for 12.

Find them at Target here, from $8 for 4.