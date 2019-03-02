An exact replica of the ring from ‘The Lords of the Rings’ was stolen in England, and everyone is blaming Bilbo Baggins

caption The One Ring. source Lord Of The Rings

An exact replica of the One Ring from “The Lord of the Rings” was stolen in Gloucester, England.

Gloucestershire Constabulary posted a picture of the ring, recovered after a burglary, on Facebook Wednesday and asked if anyone knew the owner.

They were soon bombarded with hundreds of comments pointing the finger at Bilbo Baggins, who stole the ring from Gollum in JRR Tolkein’s novel “The Hobbit.”

One wrote: “The thief was last seen putting on the ring,” while another said the ring was “Last seen at someone 111th birthday party.” One asked police: “Have you done mordor to door enquiries?”

Police settled the score: “Bilbo found the ring after it was dropped by Gollum/dropped itself away from Gollum. Bilbo should have however handed it in.”

An exact replica of the One Ring, from J.R.R Tolkien’s “The Lords of the Rings” was stolen in England, and there’s only one person getting the blame: Bilbo Baggins.

On Wednesday, Gloucestershire Constabulary in the west of England asked people to help find the owner of a ring they reclaimed after a burglary committed in the city of Gloucester on March 18.

The ring was an exact replica of the famous One Ring, which led to comments on the police Facebook post exploding with people blaming Bilbo Baggins for the theft.

caption The One Ring, or rather a copy discovered by Gloucestershire Police after they discovered a burglary haul. source Gloucestershire Constabulary/Facebook

In Tolkien’s famous children’s tale “The Hobbit,” the prequel to the trilogy, Bilbo Baggins finds the One Ring in a cave beneath the Misty Mountains after it was lost by the creature Gollum, which leads Gollum to exclaim: ‘Thief, thief, thief! Baggins!”

The comments section under the Facebook post was soon filled accusations, all pointed at Bilbo.

Julian Cook commented a mock-up of a police request for information which said, “The thief was last seen putting on the ring.”

Craig Johnson joined in: “Last seen at someone 111th birthday party,” he wrote.

caption Bilbo Baggins and the One Ring in The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” source YouTube/EgalmothOfGondolin01

Laura Lane posted this meme on the Facebook post, joking the police were keeping it for themselves, which gained nearly 2,000 reactions:

source Laura Lane/Facebook

Simon Getley commented: “The fat hobbit wanted it for himselfses.”

Matthew Martin wrote: “If Sauron phones up looking to claim the ring, DO NOT give it to him. Gloucester’s got enough problems without the Dark Lord wading in with his anti-social behaviour.”

source Warner Bros.

Stephen Cherrett quoted Gollum himself: “They’re thieves! They’re thieves! They’re filthy little thieves! Where is it? Where is it? They stole it from us, our precious. Curse them! Sneaky little hobbitses. Wicked, tricksy, false!”

Toby Maitland wrote: “There are literally 3 films and a massive book explaining why handing this in was a bad idea.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary eventually joined with the fun, making a reference to the books.

They wrote: “Gollum strangled his friend to get the ring. Bilbo found the ring after it was dropped by Gollum / dropped itself away from Gollum. Bilbo should have however handed it in.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary told INSIDER: “We can confirm that sadly no-one has claimed the ring yet. It is still safely in our possession, and not in the hands of the Dark Lord Sauron.”