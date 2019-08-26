The surprising real ages of the ‘One Tree Hill’ stars when they were playing teens

caption “One Tree Hill” started during the main characters’ junior year. source Warner Bros. Television

“One Tree Hill” was a teen drama that ran from 2003-2012.

Most of the actors were not teens when they were cast on the show.

The series featured a number of time jumps that made the cast closer in age to their characters.

Most of the teen stars on “One Tree Hill” were in their 20s when they were cast as juniors in high school.

James Lafferty (who played Nathan Scott) was closest in age to his character as he was 17 when he landed the role, but his fellow cast members were all 20 or older. The series jumped ahead four years during its fifth season and featured a number of other time jumps throughout its nine seasons, which did ultimately get the cast closer in age to their characters.

Keep reading to see how each of the teenage characters on “One Tree Hill” differed in age from the actors who played them.

Chad Michael Murray was 21 when he started playing Lucas Scott, a 16-year-old junior in high school.

caption Chad Michael Murray on the first season of “One Tree Hill” and in 2018. source Warner Bros. Television and Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

During the fifth season, the series jumped ahead four years, aging Lucas up to 22. Murray was 26 at the time. He left the show before the seventh season, which jumped ahead 14 months. Both the eighth and ninth seasons featured time jumps of a year, and Murray briefly returned for the ninth and final season.

Hilarie Burton joined the series as 16-year-old Peyton Sawyer when she was 20.

Like Murray, Burton left the series before the seventh season. She was 26 at the time of her final appearance.

James Lafferty was close in age to his 16-year-old character Nathan Scott as he was cast when he was 17.

caption James Lafferty on season one of “One Tree Hill” and in 2018. source Warner Bros. Television and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lafferty stayed on the series for all nine seasons and aged in line with his character.

Bethany Joy Lenz was 22 when she started playing high school junior Haley James Scott.

Lenz starred on the series for all nine seasons and was 30 when the show ended while her character was in her late 20s.

Sophia Bush was 20 when she first started playing 16-year-old Brooke Davis.

Bush was 29 during the show’s final season, roughly the same age as her character after the forward time jumps.

Lee Norris played 16-year-old Marvin “Mouth” McFadden but was cast when he was 21.

caption Lee Norris on the first season of “One Tree Hill” and on “Girl Meets World.” source Warner Bros. Television and Disney

Norris was 30 by the show’s end.

Antwon Tanner was around 28 when he started playing Antwon “Skills” Taylor, a 16-year-old.

caption Antwon Tanner on season one of “One Tree Hill” and on “The Carmichael Show.” source Warner Bros. Television and NBC

Tanner was 36 when the show finished.