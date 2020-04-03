THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘One Tree Hill’ 8 years later

caption Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty on “One Tree Hill.” source The CW

“One Tree Hill” premiere in 2003 and ended in 2012.

The show starred Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Most of the cast members still act and many of them are now parents.

In recent years, a few stars reunited for holiday-themed TV movies.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When “One Tree Hill” first premiered in September 2003, viewers were introduced to a high school crew they would grow to love for nine full seasons.

Lucas, Haley, Brooke, Peyton, and Nathan were a complicated bunch who went from rivals to friends to couples, despite all the issues that came between them. And even when Lucas and Peyton left the series during season six, the show still continued for another three seasons, adding new characters for fans to adore.

The teen drama also helped launch the careers of stars like Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush.

Here’s what the cast of “One Tree Hill” has been up to since the show ended in April 2012.

Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

Chad Michael Murray played Lucas Scott, a high school basketball star and writer who was Haley’s best friend and Nathan’s half-brother. Lucas eventually married Peyton, and they had a daughter.

caption Chad Michael Murray on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Murray had small recurring roles on “Gilmore Girls” and “Dawson’s Creek” and was in “Freaky Friday” before he broke out on “One Tree Hill.” He left the series after the sixth season.

Murray appeared as a cult leader named Edgar Evernever on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

caption Chad Michael Murray in November 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Murray’s credits include “Fruitvale Station,” “Left Behind,” “Scream Queens,” and “Agent Carter.” He landed roles on “Star” and “Sun Records.”

More recently, he starred in two holiday movies called “Write Before Christmas” and “Love in Winterland.”

He was married to his “One Tree Hill” costar Sophia Bush for five months in 2005. He’s now married to his “Chosen” costar Sarah Roemer and they have two kids: a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2017.

Hilarie Burton played Peyton Sawyer, an artist, music lover, and cheerleader. She was best friends with Brooke and dated Nathan off and on before marrying Lucas and having a daughter.

caption Hilarie Burton the series’ first season. source Warner Bros. Television

Burton started her career as a video DJ for MTV’s “Total Request Live” before she was cast on “One Tree Hill.”

Burton teamed up with a bunch of “OTH” stars for two recent holiday films: “The Christmas Contract” (2018) and “A Christmas Wish” (2019).

caption Hilarie Burton in October 2019. source Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX

After leaving “One Tree Hill” at the end of the sixth season, Burton went on to star on “White Collar,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Extant,” and “Lethal Weapon.”

She has been with “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan since 2009, and the couple got married “for real” in 2019 in a ceremony that was officiated by “TWD” costar Norman Reedus.

Burton and Morgan have two children together: a son named Agustus and a daughter named Georgia.

In 2017, Burton and 17 other women from the “One Tree Hill” cast and crew signed a letter accusing series creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.

Burton will be releasing a book called “The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm” in 2020.

Sophia Bush starred as Brooke Davis, a high school cheerleader, party girl, and Peyton’s best friend. Brooke later launched her own clothing line and married Julian Baker.

caption Sophia Bush on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Bush made her screen debut in 2002 when she starred in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.” She debuted on “One Tree Hill” just a year later.

Bush recently guest-starred on “This Is Us” and “Jane the Virgin.”

Her other recent credits include “Marshall” and a starring role on “Chicago PD” before she left the series after season four. In addition, Bush voiced Voyd in Disney/Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.”

Bush is politically active and often takes to her social media to promote gun control, women’s rights, and more.

James Lafferty played Nathan Scott, Lucas’ half-brother. He continued playing basketball after high school and eventually became an agent. He married Hailey and they had two kids.

caption James Lafferty on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Lafferty started his career with small parts on “Get Real,” “Boston Public,” and “Once and Again.”

Lafferty and “One Tree Hill” costar Stephen Colletti wrote and starred in a 2018 short film called “Everyone Is Doing Great.”

caption James Lafferty in February 2020. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

After “OTH,” Lafferty landed roles on “Crisis” and “Underground.” He also played Ryan on season one of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Bethany Joy Lenz took on the role of Haley James Scott, Lucas’ best friend who met and fell for Nathan after becoming his tutor.

caption Bethany Joy Lenz on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Joy Lenz was known for starring on “Guiding Light” years before she was on “One Tree Hill.” She also released an album in 2002.

She recently starred in a few Lifetime and Hallmark movies.

Lenz has starred in TV movies like “Snowed-Inn Christmas,” “Bottled With Love,” and “Just My Type.” She also had roles on shows like “Dexter” and “Agents of SHIELD.”

She’s continued to make and release music, too.

Lenz has one daughter with ex-husband Michael Galeotti.

Lee Norris played Marvin “Mouth” McFadden, Lucas’ friend and an aspiring sports anchor.

caption Lee Norris (right) on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

One of Norris’ earliest roles was playing Minkus on “Boy Meets World.”

He returned to play Minkus for the “Boy Meets World” spin-off “Girl Meets World.”

caption Lee Norris on “Girl Meets World.” source Disney

He was also on two episodes of season eight of “The Walking Dead” and starred in the movie “A Christmas Wish” with some of his “OTH” castmates.

Antwon Tanner played Skills Tanner, Lucas’ friend from the River Court.

caption Antwon Tanner on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Tanner was known for starring on “Moesha” and “Boston Public” before landing the part on “One Tree Hill.”

Tanner costarred in “The Christmas Contract” and “A Christmas Wish,” with plenty of familiar faces from “OTH.”

caption Antwon Tanner in November 2018. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime

Tanner had roles in “Coach Carter” and “Black Jesus.” He also guest-starred on “The Carmichael Show,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “Lucifer.”

Paul Johansson played Dan Scott, Nathan and Lucas’ father and the villain for much of the series.

caption Paul Johansson on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

His early TV roles included “Santa Barbara,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” and “Lonesome Dove.”

Johansson starred on “Van Helsing” following his role on “OTH.”

caption Paul Johansson in August 2019. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

He was also on “Mad Men,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “NCIS.”

Craig Sheffer played Keith Scott, Dan’s brother who had a relationship with Lucas’ mom, for three full seasons. He returned for a few special appearances throughout the series.

caption Craig Sheffer on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

He made his TV debut on “One Life To Live” and lent his voice to the animated series “Teen Wolf.”

Sheffer starred in a 2019 horror movie called “Widow’s Point.”

caption Craig Sheffer in “Widow’s Point.” source Kwakutl Films

He also had small parts on “CSI” and “Major Crimes” and starred alongside Steven Seagal in 2016’s “Code of Honor.”

Moira Kelly played Karen Roe, Lucas’ mom. Karen eventually had a daughter with Keith and left during season four to travel the world with her boyfriend, Andy.

caption Moira Kelly on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Kelly played Donna Hayward on “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” and “The West Wing.” As for movie roles, she voiced Nala in “The Lion King” and appeared in “Chaplin.”

She was recently on Fox’s “The Resident” as Annie.

caption Moira Kelly on “The Resident.” source FOX via Getty Image

Kelly also starred in TV movies like “Christmas in Louisiana” and “Girl in the Bunker.”

She has two children with her husband Steve Hewitt.

Barbara Alyn Woods played Deb Scott, Nathan’s mother and Dan’s ex-wife.

caption Barbara Alyn Woods on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Before “One Tree Hill,” Woods was known for roles in “Eden,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” and “Striptease.”

Woods’ most recent role was in the TV movie “A Christmas Wish.”

caption Barbara Alyn Woods in 2018. source David Livingston/Getty Images

She was on two episodes of “The Goldbergs” in 2014.

Bryan Greenberg played the lovable Jake Jagielski, a high school basketball player and single father, for three seasons.

caption Bryan Greenberg on season one. source Warner Bros. Television

Greenberg had a few small roles on shows including “The Sopranos” and “Boston Public” before landing a role on “One Tree Hill.”

Greenberg starred in the 2019 TV movie “Same Time, Next Christmas.”

caption Bryan Greenberg in May 2019. source Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX

He also appeared on shows like “The Mindy Project,” “The Tick,” and “God Friended Me.”

Greenberg has been married to actress Jamie Chung since 2015.

Tyler Hilton played Chris Keller, an egotistical musician, for multiple seasons.

caption Tyler Hilton on season two. source Warner Bros. Television

He played a folk singer on “American Dreams” and released an album before starring on “One Tree Hill.”

Hilton played Elvis in “Walk the Line” and was on “Extant.”

caption Tyler Hilton attends “CATstravaganza” in 2018. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hilton also starred in “The Christmas Contract” and “A Christmas Wish.”

He has released multiple albums and married actress Megan Park in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Winnie, in 2020.

Danneel Ackles (formerly Harris) joined the cast on season three as Rachel Gatina, a mean girl and rival to Brooke.

caption Danneel Ackles on season three. source Warner Bros. Television

Before “One Tree Hill,” she was on “One Life to Live.”

Ackles is set to reprise her “Supernatural” role for the show’s final season.

caption Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles in January 2020. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

The show stars Jensen Ackles, whom she married in 2010. They have three kids named Justice, Zeppelin, and Arrow.

Stephen Colletti was introduced during season four as Chase Adams, a “clean teen” who befriended Brooke and dated her for a while.

caption Stephen Colletti on season four. source Warner Bros. Television

Colletti was best known from the reality show “Laguna Beach” before he began his acting career.

Colletti cowrote and starred in a short film called “Everyone Is Doing Great” with Lafferty.

caption Stephen Colletti in February 2020. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

He was also on “Hit the Floor.”

Jackson Brundage joined the cast during season five as Nathan and Hailey’s adorable son Jamie.

caption Jackson Brundage on season five. source Warner Bros. Television

Brundage was only seven when he joined the cast.

Brundage is now 19.

caption Jackson Brundage in a photo shared in 2019. source Jackson Brundage/Instagram

He posts about his life on Instagram.

Austin Nichols became part of the cast during season six as Julian Baker, a movie producer and director who dated Peyton and later married Brooke.

caption Austin Nichols on season six. source Warner Bros. Television

Nichols’ early credits include “Holiday In the Sun,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Glory Road,” and “Deadwood.”

He played Tommy Wheeler on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

caption Austin Nichols in 2018. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

He also portrayed Sam Loomis on “Bates Motel” and appeared on “The Walking Dead” as Spencer Monroe.

Robert Buckley became a main cast member in seven as Clay Evans, Nathan’s sports agent and friend. He later married Haley’s sister Quinn.

caption Robert Buckley on season seven. source Warner Bros. Television

Prior to his role on “OTH,” Buckley started his on-screen career with parts in “When a Killer Calls” and on “Ghost Whisperer” and “Lipstick Jungle.”

He is another “One Tree Hill” cast member who starred in “The Christmas Contract.”

caption Robert Buckley in February 2020. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

He also starred on The CW’s “iZombie.”

Buckley has been married to actress Jenny Wade since 2018.

Shantel VanSanten was introduced as Haley’s sister, Quinn, during the show’s seventh season.

caption Shantel VanSanten on season seven. source Warner Bros. Television

She was on an episode of “CSI: NY” and in ‘The Final Destination.”

She recently starred as Becca Butcher on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

She also had a recurring role on “The Flash” and appeared on shows like “Scorpion” and “For All Mankind.”

Jana Kramer played Alex Dupre, an actress who Brooke hired to be the face of Clothes Over Bros, starting on season seven.

caption Jana Kramer on season seven. source Warner Bros. Television

She was in “Click” and on “Friday Night Lights” and “902010.”

Kramer has released two country albums and still acts.

caption Jana Kramer in November 2019. source imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX

She was recently in “Support the Girls” and “Christmas in Louisiana.” She competed on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars” and finished in fourth place.