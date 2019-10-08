A puppy survived for 3 weeks on rain water after being trapped under the wreckage of Hurricane Dorian

caption Miracle the dog on a stretcher after he was rescued from the rubble. source ABC News

Trapped under an air-conditioning for three weeks, a one-year-old puppy was found after surviving off rainwater that fell in front of him in Marsh Harbour, a neighborhood on the Great Abaco Island.

Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue spotted the mixed breed puppy, now named Miracle, last Friday via an infrared drone used to sense heat of survivors, The Washington Post reported.

The dog’s emaciated state called for care that includes antibiotics, gradual feeding, and physical therapy, but Lauree Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue told the Post that they expect him to make a full recovery.

Simmons told The Post that the dog’s rescue in the face of the devastation of Hurricane Dorian represents that “there’s hope for rebuilding and a new beginning.”

Weeks after category 5 Hurricane Dorian raged through the Bahamas, residents and volunteers are still sifting through the wreckage. But under the layers of rubble, a one-year-old puppy was found.

Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue spotted the mixed breed puppy last Friday via an infrared drone used to sense heat of survivors, The Washington Post reported. Trapped under an air-conditioner for three weeks, the dog survived off rainwater that fell in front of him in Marsh Harbour, a neighborhood on the Great Abaco Island.

“Look at that tail wagging!” volunteer Sean Irion said during a video of the rescue, where he is seen holding out a can of dog food for the puppy. “We’ve got you.”

Lauree Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, told The Post that the puppy was flown to Florida for treatment. He’d lost over 20 pounds in body weight from weeks of immobility. His emaciated state called for care that includes antibiotics, gradual feeding, and physical therapy, but Simmons told the Post that they expect him to make a full recovery.

LUCKY DOG: "Big Dog Ranch Rescue" volunteers from Florida using a drone with infrared technology discovered a dog trapped for weeks in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, naming him "Miracle" and nursing him back to health. @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/OrBujSExZh pic.twitter.com/XYUqwyxEWE — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 8, 2019

Simmons told The Post the rescue plans to wait for 30 days for his owners to claim him, but will put him up for adoption if no one claims him. Big Dog Ranch Rescue CEO Christopher Kraus told Good Morning America they’ve already “had about 10,000 inquiries for a forever home” coming from all over the world.

“They keep pouring in,” Kraus told GMA. Kraus added that the dog is “doing well” and has gained four pounds since being found.

The one-year-old puppy was one of over 100 dogs that the group has rescued from the wreckage of Hurricane Dorian, and about half of those animals have been reunited with their original owners, Good Morning America reported.

Overall, Simmons told The Post that the dog’s rescue in the face of the devastation of Hurricane Dorian represents that “there’s hope for rebuilding and a new beginning.”

“It’s a miracle this little dog had the will to live and to survive in the conditions he was in,” Simmons told The Post.

And like his rescue, the one-year-old fighter was named Miracle.