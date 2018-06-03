The ‘silk white’ model of this $570 Android smartphone will be the most beautiful smartphone phone you can buy when its released

By
Antonio Villas-Boas, Business Insider US
-

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Much to the delight of OnePlus fans, the OnePlus 6 is available to buy right now, and it’s a hell of a smartphone.

In fact, the OnePlus 6 is so good and such a good value starting at $530 that it’s the top smartphones you can buy at the moment.

But wait, OnePlus isn’t done just yet. A quick look on the company’s website reveals there’s a third “silk white” model coming out in limited numbers on June 5. This specific model costs $570 and comes with 8GB of RAM, which is a huge amount compared to other smartphones – specifically, it helps the phone run incredibly smoothly. The silk white OnePlus 6 also comes with a healthy 128GB of storage space, too.

I’ve had some time with the silk white OnePlus 6, and I’m declaring that it’s the best-looking smartphone you can buy when its released.

Check out the silk white OnePlus 6:

At first glance, the silk white OnePlus 6 looks like a standard white smartphone.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

When you hold it and shine it under different lighting, though, the white color and the matte glass texture reveals a gorgeous silky, pearly aesthetic.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The silk white OnePlus 6 also has matte metal edges in a light rose gold hue that isn’t overly saturated or too deep in color.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Oddly enough, the photos on OnePlus’ website makes the metal look more gold rather than rose gold. It’s certainly closer to a rose gold color.

If I were to buy a OnePlus 6, this would be my choice.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The rose gold accents throughout the phone match perfectly with the silky white color and matte glass texture.

source
Antonio VIllas-Boas/Business Insider

On the front, it’s hard to distinguish which of these is the silk white model when placed next to the standard black models.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Upon closer inspection, you can see that the silk white model has a silver edge. The black models are all-black.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And the black models have black edges, which look classy and understated. But they look tame compared to the rose gold accents on the silk white model.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The standard black models are nice, but the silk white model is on another level.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The only other Android smartphone that comes close in terms of looks is <a href=”http://www.businessinsider.com/essential-phone-ocean-depths-best-looking-smartphone-photos-2018-3″target=”_blank”>the Ocean Depths Essential Phone</a>.

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider