10 reasons you should buy this $530 Android phone instead of the $1,000 iPhone X

The OnePlus 6, from the small Chinese phone maker OnePlus, is making a really good case against the $1,000 iPhone X.

In several respects, the OnePlus 6 is better than the iPhone X, and yet it costs a mere $530. And there aren’t any significant downsides by going for the OnePlus 6, either. At least none that are worth the extra $470 it would cost to buy an iPhone X.

The OnePlus 6 could be the perfect smartphone for any lifelong iPhone user who wants to see what else is out there. It’s less of a financial risk than buying one of the top-tier Android phones like the Galaxy S9 or LG G7, and it runs a nice, clean, and simple version of Android.

Check out why you should consider the OnePlus 6 over the iPhone X:

1. The OnePlus 6 is almost half the price as the iPhone X.

For a sleek, modern design, the only real choice on the Apple side is the iPhone X, which starts at $1,000. Sure, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are less expensive, but their designs with wide bezels are virtually the same as the iPhone 6 that came out in 2014. They still look good, but fresh and modern they are not.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6 has a sleek design and narrow bezels, and it starts at $530.

2. The OnePlus 6 has a larger display than the iPhone X.

At 5.8 inches, the iPhone X has the largest display on any iPhone. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, has a 6.28-inch display, and the phone itself isn’t that much bigger than the iPhone X.

Screen size is up to personal preference, but there’s a reason why smartphone screen size has been on the rise over the last few years. If you want a large screen, Android phones are the way to go, especially the OnePlus 6.

3. It has a “notch,” but you can turn it off if you want to.

OnePlus gave the OnePlus 6 a notch, which could be a divisive decision. If you like it, great. But if you don’t you can turn it off! One of the phone’s settings can create a black bar along the top of the phone to hide the notch; you won’t get an option like this with the iPhone X.

4. The OnePlus 6 is incredibly fast and powerful.

The OnePlus 6 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip from other top Android smartphones like the Galaxy S9 and LG G7, and it even comes with more RAM, too.

The base $530 OnePlus 6 model comes with 6GB of RAM and the $580 model comes with 8GB, which is an astonishing amount on a smartphone. To put that into perspective, 8GB of RAM is the standard on most laptops these days.

Just in case, the more RAM you have, the more apps you can run without the phone slowing down.

5. It comes with a fast charger out of the box, whereas you have to buy a fast charger separately for the iPhone X.

The OnePlus 6 comes with the company’s Dash Charge charger, which is one of the best fast chargers on any smartphone. It keeps the parts that get hot while charging inside the charging brick itself, which means the OnePlus 6 never gets too hot while it’s charging at full speed.

It’s surprising that other smartphone companies haven’t adopted this kind of charger, as excessive heat can wear down electronics at a faster rate. The way most smartphone companies deal with phone heat while charging is to actually throttle the charging speeds. But since the Dash Charge brick keeps the heat away from the phone, the OnePlus 6 can charge at full speed without getting too hot, even if you’re playing a game that usually heats up smartphones.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X comes with a standard iPhone charger that doesn’t have any special technologies. The iPhone X supports fast charging, but you have to buy separate accessories for it. And that’s one more expense on top of the already high starting price.

6. The OnePlus 6 also has a headphone jack.

If you don’t want to let go of your wired headphones, the iPhone X isn’t for you. Sure, you can use the included dongle. But the dongle is ridiculous, quite frankly. If you lose it or forget it, your wired headphones become useless on the iPhone X.

OnePlus has kept the headphone jack for the OnePlus 6, so it’s ready and willing to serve your trusty old pair of wired headphones.

7. The OnePlus 6 runs on Android, which is a great smartphone operating system.

iOS is great, but there are a few things that the Android operating system does a lot better.

The main thing is notifications. Android manages your notifications a lot better than iOS. I usually try to be objective, but this one isn’t up for discussion.

You can also customize Android a lot more than you can with iOS. You can place app icons anywhere on the screen, for example. Or you can make your home screen look like this:

Pictured above is the Galaxy S9, but you can get the same kind of customization with the OnePlus 6.

8. It’s the easiest smartphone to unlock.

The OnePlus 6 has facial recognition to unlock your phone, and it works a lot better than Face ID on the iPhone X, in my opinion. It’s lightning fast to the point that I rarely ever see the lock screen, and it’s incredibly accurate, too. Meanwhile, my experience with Face ID on the iPhone X has been pretty poor.

With that said, facial recognition on the OnePlus 6 isn’t as secure as Face ID on the iPhone X. You can’t use it for mobile payments with Google Pay, for example. But OnePlus never intended for it to be as secure. It’s purely designed to let you unlock your phone quickly and easily.

9. If you don’t want to use the facial recognition on the OnePlus 6, you can use the fingerprint scanner, which the iPhone X doesn’t have.

Yep, Face ID is the only way to unlock the iPhone X securely without entering an annoying PIN code or password every time you want to unlock your phone. Apple removed the Touch ID fingerprint scanner from previous iPhones, which would have been a good alternative for those who don’t like Face ID.

10. If you really like the notification silence switch from the iPhone, OnePlus phones are the only Android phones that come with a similar switch – and it’s even better than the iPhone’s.

The iPhone’s handy silent switch can set your phone to vibrate or unmute your phone without even looking at the screen, but the OnePlus’s own switch has one extra function than the iPhone doesn’t have: You can set the OnePlus 6 to unmute, vibrate, or completely silence the phone with no vibrations or notification sounds.

To be fair, the OnePlus 6 doesn’t have a few features that the iPhone X has.

– The OnePlus 6 has a similar OLED display as the iPhone X, but it’s not quite as sharp at 1080p compared to the 1125p resolution on the iPhone X. Still, the OnePlus 6’s display is great, and I never thought to myself that apps, videos, or photos should be sharper.

– The iPhone X also has wireless charging while the OnePlus 6 doesn’t. That might be a deal breaker for some, but wireless charging hasn’t proven to be a “must-have” feature that makes a smartphone great. In any case, OnePlus’ Dash Charge charger more than makes up for the lack of wireless charging.

– The OnePlus 6 isn’t officially water resistant like the iPhone X, either, but the company is confident that it can easily survive splashes.

– The OnePlus 6 has a great dual-camera system, but the secondary camera is only used to enhance portrait mode. The iPhone X’s secondary lens also doubles as a zoom lens, which can come in handy.

– And lastly, the OnePlus 6 is unfortunately unavailable on Verizon, whereas you can get the iPhone X on pretty much any carrier.

Still, you’d have to really ask yourself if those features are worth the extra $470 for an iPhone X.