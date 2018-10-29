T-Mobile customers in NYC can buy the new OnePlus 6T three days before its official release — and for over $500 less than the competition if they trade in their old phone

caption The OnePlus 6T will be sold by a US carrier for the first time in its history in a partnership with T-Mobile. source OnePlus/Business Insider

T-Mobile is the first US carrier to sell OnePlus phones, starting with the latest $580 model of the OnePlus 6T that was announced on Monday.

The T-Mobile store in Times Square will sell the OnePlus 6T three days before its official release on November 1.

T-Mobile customers will also be able to trade in their old devices, including iPhones, to get a $300 credit toward the OnePlus 6T.

That means the OnePlus 6T’s price could be $280 for those with eligible devices to trade in, which is absurdly good value. You can see the eligible trade-in devices below.

T-Mobile is the first US carrier to sell a smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 6T.

Smartphones from OnePlus are popular around the world but perhaps less so in the US, where availability at carrier stores is paramount.

Exclusive to the Times Square T-Mobile store in New York City, T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 6T beginning on Monday, October 29 at 5 p.m. – three days earlier than the phone’s official release date of November 1.

T-Mobile carries the $580 model of the OnePlus 6T, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But it won’t be carrying the $550 base model that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, nor the $630 higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For those models, T-Mobile customers will need to buy the devices directly from OnePlus’ website.

Starting on Monday at the Times Square location, T-Mobile will also let people trade in their old devices for $300 in credit – the only stipulations are that the device needs to be listed below, fully paid off, and in working condition. The offer will be extended to all T-Mobile customers, not just the Times Square location, starting on November 1.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Essentially, that reduces the price of the $580 OnePlus 6T to $280. If you plan on going with a monthly installment plan, it’ll be around $11 per month for 24 months. That helps put it into perspective compared to smartphones that usually cost more than $30 per month.

At $580, the OnePlus 6T is already an incredible value. At $280 with a valid trade-in, it’s possibly the best value for a smartphone with the OnePlus 6T’s performance and features in the history of smartphones. The only phone that comes close in terms of pricing, performance, and features is the $600 LG G7 at T-Mobile.

To be clear, the trade-in offer is for existing T-Mobile customers, which is a bit of a missed opportunity for T-Mobile to lure in those on other carriers.

Here are the phones that are eligible for the OnePlus 6T trade-in offer: