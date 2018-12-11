OnePlus supercharged its latest smartphone, and it’s still cheaper than the competition

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

OnePlus announced a new variant of its latest OnePlus 6T smartphone in partnership with performance automaker, McLaren.

Apart from some unique design touches, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with a whopping 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It’s also the most expensive OnePlus phone yet at $700, but it’s still cheaper than the competition, which comes with less RAM and storage.

OnePlus announced on Tuesday a new $700 variant of its latest OnePlus 6T smartphone: the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The phone was made in partnership with the McLaren performance automaker and, like a McLaren car compared to a regular car, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has some extra performance over the regular OnePlus 6T models. It comes with a massive 10 GB of RAM – nearly unheard of in a smartphone – as well as 256 GB of storage. That’s more RAM and storage than most standard laptops, which typically come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

To compare, the regular OnePlus 6T smartphones come with either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and start with 128 GB of storage. The regular models are also already some of the fastest Android devices you can buy, so the extra RAM boost should give that extra peace of mind that nothing will be slowing you down.

The extra RAM should essentially allow you to keep more apps running in the background than phones with less RAM. It should give the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition a snappier feel when you’re switching between apps because they’ll already be open and running.

Otherwise, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip that turns the wheels inside most 2018 high-end Android devices.

Check out the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition:

From the front, there’s little to say that this is a special model of the OnePlus 6T, save for new wallpaper options …

… and some orange theme accents for the Android operating system.

On the outside, the OnePlus 6T McLaren has some unique design touches.

There’s an orange band that runs along the bottom and halfway up the sides, and it fades away into the black/extremely dark blue color theme of the phone.

And, of course, a McLaren badge. Here’s a closer look at the orange band, too.

There’s also a subtle carbon fiber design underneath the smooth glass back that fades away toward the bottom half of the phone’s back.

You also get OnePlus’ new “Warp” charging brick that’s replacing the company’s “Dash” charger, along with a braided McLaren orange USB-C charging cable.

OnePlus also includes a carbon fiber case that looks and feels great, and seems more protective than the standard OnePlus cases.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition starts at $700 and is available starting December 13 through the OnePlus website.