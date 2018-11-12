The $580 OnePlus 6T that’s as good as smartphones that cost twice as much is getting a new color option

source OnePlus

OnePlus is releasing a new “Thunder Purple” color option for the OnePlus 6T smartphone on November 15.

The purple color option will only be available in the $580 model of the OnePlus 6T, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T has a matte glass finish and will only be available with the $580 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The cheaper $550 model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, only comes in the Mirror Black option with a glossy glass finish.

There shouldn’t be too much of a difference between the 6GB and 8GB RAM options, but heavy smartphone users may notice. RAM allows the phone to more easily keep recently opened apps running in the background so that they don’t close when you move on to another app. When an app is closed because a phone has used up its available RAM, it usually takes longer to re-open that app when you return to it. Having more RAM makes the phone’s performance feel faster, as it can keep more apps running in the background, and it opens apps right where you left off when you return to it rather than re-opening them.

Despite being purple, the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T won’t be available at T-Mobile stores, where OnePlus has an exclusive carrier deal. The purple phone will only be available to buy from OnePlus’ website. Otherwise, the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T will work on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon’s network like the other OnePlus 6T models.

The OnePlus 6T is also available in a $630 model that comes in the matte Midnight Black color option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.