The most popular smartphone maker you’ve never heard of might finally make phones that work on the biggest carrier in the US

The upcoming phone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 6T, may work on Verizon’s network, the biggest carrier in the US.

Previous OnePlus phones only worked on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks.

The OnePlus 6T might be the first phone from the small Chinese phone maker OnePlus that works properly on Verizon’s network, according PCMag, citing multiple different industry sources.

If true, it would be a big deal for OnePlus to finally get access to Verizon customers. Verizon reported over 151 million customers in the first quarter of 2018, according to wireless industry news site Fierce Wireless – more than the 144 million AT&T customers, and the 74 million T-Mobile customers, also as of the first quarter of 2018.

Perhaps the most important change coming to OnePlus phones is the supposed partnership between OnePlus and T-Mobile, which would mark the first US carrier partnership for OnePlus, according to an earlier report from CNet.

More so than simple availability on a specific network, a US carrier partnership offers smartphone makers a better chance to break into the American smartphone market, as most US smartphone users buy their phones directly from their carriers. A OnePlus and T-Mobile partnership could mean greater awareness of OnePlus phones than ever before in the US.

So far in the US, OnePlus phones are only available to buy from the OnePlus website.

OnePlus phones are known for their low price tags – $530 for the current OnePlus 6 – despite sporting premium designs, specs, and performance that easily compete with high-end premium phones that cost north of $800.