The OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest phone in the world — here’s how to make it even faster

- The OnePlus 7 Pro is being touted as the fastest Android smartphone you can buy, and it could be the fastest smartphone in general, too.
- There’s a way to make it feel even faster by changing a few animation settings in the phone’s hidden “developer options” settings.
- Reducing the animations will make the OnePlus 7 Pro feel even faster without compromising the experience.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest phone I’ve ever used, even though it largely runs on the same specs as other top Android phones, like the Galaxy S10.
You could argue that the OnePlus 7 Pro is faster than the iPhone XS, even if the iPhone XS might do better in benchmarks. At the end of the day, however, real-world usage is what matters most, and the OnePlus 7 Pro feels faster than the iPhone XS.
That’s largely because Android has fewer superfluous animations than iOS on iPhone, and there’s a hidden setting in every Android phone, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, that reduces those animations even further. It turns out the animations actually make phones feel slower than they actually are.
Reducing the animations can be done through the Android’s “developer options,” which is a hidden option that requires a couple easy steps.
Check out how to make the OnePlus 7 Pro feel even faster than it already does:
To start, head to the Settings menu of your Android phone and tap “About Phone.”
Find “Build Number,” and tap it repeatedly. An alert will show up that says you’re “X” taps away from “becoming a developer.” Keep going until it say’s “You’re a developer.”
Then head back to the main Settings menu, and tap “System.”
Find and tap the new “Developer options” toward the bottom.
In the developer options, scroll down to find the animation scale options.
Change the setting for animations.
Tap “Window animation scale” and set it to “Animation scale .5x”
Do the same for “Transition animation scale” and “Animator duration scale.”
And that’s it! Your OnePlus 7 Pro should feel even faster than it did before.
