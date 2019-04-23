The best smartphone maker you’ve never heard of is announcing a new smartphone in May that’s expected to have a more advanced display than the iPhone or Galaxy S10

caption OnePlus will announce its new OnePlus 7 smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 Pro. source OnePlus

OnePlus is announcing its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone on May 14.

The company will announce its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, and is expected to also announce the regular OnePlus 7 model, but there’s no confirmation as of yet for the regular OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will have 5G connectivity, as well as a special display that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says is “super smooth” and “very crisp.”

OnePlus is announcing its new OnePlus 7 smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, on May 14.

The OnePlus 7 smartphones will be the successors to the company’s OnePlus 6T smartphones that were released in November 2018.

The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with more incremental updates over the OnePlus 6T, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with more premium features, like a special display that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says is “super smooth” and “very crisp.” It’ll also come with 5G connectivity.

This is the first time that OnePlus will launch two different smartphone variants with differing features.

The company is hosting events in four different countries:

Pier 94, New York – 11 a.m. EDT on May 14

Printworks, London – 4 a.m. BST on May 14

BIEC, Bangalore, India – 8:15 p.m. IST on May 14

Yanqi Lake, Beijing – 2 p.m. PST on May 16

Tickets sales for the events will start on April 25 from OnePlus’s website at 11 a.m, where early bird tickets will cost $20. Early bird ticket sales will last for 48 hours, after which standard and “Plus One” tickets will be sold. OnePlus did not list the price for regular ticket sales.