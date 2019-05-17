The OnePlus 7 Pro has all the top-tier specs of a high-end phone, but it costs a whole lot less at $669

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features top-tier specs at an affordable price, like previous OnePlus devices, though it is a bit more expensive than earlier versions.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, plus, it has a massive 6.67-inch screen with a full edge-to-edge design, thanks to the retractable camera.

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $669, but the price increases as you add more storage and RAM.

You can buy it directly from OnePlus or T-Mobile.

OnePlus has long been known for offering high-quality phones at reasonable prices, and the company has finally taken the wraps off of its latest and greatest model – the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro is available straight from the OnePlus website as well as T-Mobile.

Like previous OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro is available for a lot less than most other flagship phones in 2019. The phone starts at $669, which is higher than the price of the previous version, but it’s still affordable in comparison with high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or iPhone XS, which cost more than $1,000.

So what kind of specs can you expect from the OnePlus 7 Pro? The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest chip, the Snapdragon 855 processor. It also comes with options for up to a massive 12GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of people.

The phone’s screen sits in at 6.67 inches and offers a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. It’s an AMOLED panel, too, so it should look great.

Perhaps the best thing about the OnePlus 7 Pro‘s screen, however, is its design. OnePlus was able to build a phone with a full edge-to-edge screen, without a notch in sight. How was it able to do that? Well, the company built a retractable front-facing camera into the top of the phone, which rises up when it needs to be used.

It can also be used for Face Unlock, and it rises in less than a second, ensuring that you don’t have to wait long to unlock your phone.

You don’t have to use the Face Unlock feature if you don’t want to. The phone also features an optical fingerprint sensor in its display, and it works pretty quickly, too. OnePlus says the sensor is bigger than previous optical fingerprint sensors, increasing the likelihood that it’ll work the first time.

All in all, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a powerful, flagship smartphone that costs less than its competition. We’ll keep you posted on our full review, but our first impressions are very positive.